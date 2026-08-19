Does WR Kaden Davis Have a Legit Shot to Make the Chicago Bears' Roster?

Unlike many training camp darlings who came before him, Bears pass-catcher Kaden Davis showed he isn't only a training camp darling against Cleveland. While a mid-August game means little compared to one between September and February, it means a lot more than a padded practice against teammates.

It still wasn't a flawless performance (due to an early drop where he clearly heard the defender's footsteps), but he still did exactly what he had to do to keep the positive momentum going. Four catches for 88 yards while sharing snaps with teammates will do that.

With that said, the Bears have a LOADED wide receiver room. Has Davis done enough to convince the coaching staff that he deserves to stick around?

Unfortunately, the odds (still) aren't in his favor

Jul 29, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker (9) runs on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's nothing against Davis. The fact that he's performed well enough to make it a conversation is impressive in itself. It becomes somewhat remarkable when you consider where he's at in his career. He'll turn 28 next month and has played a total of 16 regular-season offensive snaps in his career. Davis is an easy guy to root for.

However, with promising starters Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze, key role players in Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas, and second-year receiver Jahdae Walker showing he can come up clutch in big moments last season, the odds were always stacked against any other pass-catcher to stick around. Barring a nightmare scenario, WR6 shouldn't be seeing the field on offense.

If a team were to keep six receivers (which most don't), the last guy on the depth chart usually strictly plays on special teams. To Davis' credit, he flashed some skills in the return game against Cleveland To his detriment, the Bears are already set there between Thomas and Raymond. Salvon Ahmed would be a quality next man up if either of them goes down (assuming he sticks around at RB3, which he should).

Walker also managed to stick around as an undrafted free agent last season in part due to his flashes as a gunner on special teams. The Bears clearly aren't hurting for contributors in the third phase from their WR unit, and that's a critical blow to Davis' roster odds.

His roster spot could be used to address depth in other areas

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Jamree Kromah (59) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (6) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have some tough decisions to make with their defensive line. They might not boast many blue-chip players up front, but they have solid depth with a few players firmly on the roster bubble fighting a numbers game. The league's most efficient defensive lines feature waves of pass-rush productivity, with multiple players splitting snaps to keep the overall group fresh. A fifth edge rusher has a much easier path to playing time than a sixth WR.

Likewise, Chicago is already dealing with a few injuries to key players in the secondary. The coaching staff doesn't seem to have any trust that nickelback Kyler Gordon can stay healthy (it's hard to blame them), and safety Coby Bryant will be out until December at the earliest. They'd also be better off allocating more resources there than at receiver.

Aside from Walker's special teams prowess, the other reason he managed to stick around was that they didn't think he'd clear waivers. Considering Davis' age and lack of relevant experience at this point in his career, I'm not sure those same fears would exist with him.

He seems like a relative lock to be brought back on the practice squad (if possible) at this point. They'll be able to call him up at any time, and they definitely would if injuries hit their receiver room hard. I'm still a bit skeptical that he'll be able to stick around on the 53-man roster, though.