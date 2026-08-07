6 Surprise Players Turning Heads at Chicago Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears kicked off training camp two weeks ago, and their offense and defense are trading blows (both literally and figuratively) daily. The pendulum seems to swing in the opposite direction with each passing practice.

It can be difficult to trust standout performances at this time of the year. We've seen countless players look like surefire All-Pro candidates in late July and early August only to disappear when the games start to matter.

Which under-the-radar players have managed to exceed expectations through the first two weeks, and is their hot start sustainable?

Salvon Ahmed

Aug 5, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) and running back Roschon Johnson (23) run on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Salvon Ahmed might not be a big name, but he had a big opportunity with Kyle Monangai missing the first week of training camp with a soft tissue injury. The 27-year-old definitely seemed to make the most of it, as he was a popular name among the Bears' beat. Chicago Sports Network's Clay Harbor praised him on X last week, saying he showed good burst and quickness and looked comfortable in space.

CHGO's Mark Carman also highlighted him on Tuesday, saying that he flashed again. Ahmed is attempting to stake his claim on the team's third RB job, and Roschon Johnson is his main competition for the gig. If the team keeps four backs (which they usually do), then he's probably close to a roster lock barring a comeback from Brittain Brown or Coleman Bennett in the preseason games.

Kentavius Street

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) celebrates after a sack against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Kentavius Street didn't exactly move the needle when the team signed him to a one-year, $1.48 million deal this offseason. However, he's always been a regular contributor to his respective defensive lines whenever he's been healthy throughout his career. We might've gotten a hint as to why that's the case at training camp.

BearReport's Zack Pearson highlighted Street on X, mentioning that he blew up a run play to wrap up Roschon Johnson in the backfield. Clay Harbor also said he showed an impressive bull rush, which makes him an especially interesting option for a defensive line hungry for a stable pass rush.

He's still firmly on the roster bubble, but has made a strong case to stick around. He'll have to show similar flashes in the preseason matchups to cement his status. With the team ideally deploying a healthy rotation along the defensive line, he will have a real chance to contribute on gamedays if he does.

Jordan van den Berg

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Street wasn't the only defensive tackle who's been impressive over the first two weeks, as sixth-round selection Jordan van den Berg has also managed to turn heads. In fact, he's already getting reps with the first-team defense. That says a lot about the state of their current defensive line room, but there's still no reason to discredit the rook.. he's obviously not being handed anything.

Sixth-round picks are usually toss-ups to even survive roster cuts. It's still far too early to make an assessment when it comes to his roster status, but they seem to have real plans for the 24-year-old. He's also already caught the eyes of his veteran teammates. When asked about the rook, DE Austin Booker said, "I think we all see it on the field that he's a really good player.”

It's always smart to temper expectations when it comes to training camp, but it's still hard not to get excited about his early trajectory.

Kaden Davis

Aug 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kaden Davis (88) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Tre Herndon (23) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I know some people might be thinking, "WHO?"... and yes, exactly. That's the point. The local media has been constantly BUZZING about wide receiver Kaden Davis. He's made a big play practically every day over the past week. He's been especially clutch near the red zone, catching highlight-worthy (so we're told) touchdowns from Caleb Williams on Wednesday and Case Keenum on Thursday.

Unfortunately for Davis, the Bears' depth at the receiver position makes him an extreme long shot to crack the active roster. With that said, he is making a STRONG case to land on the practice squad. If the team were to suffer an injury or two in the receiver room, his strong showing might even help him get called up to the active roster in a pinch.

Anthony Johnson Jr.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (23) and cornerback Rico Payton (36) tackle Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Alex Bachman (81) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aside from Davis, safety Anthony Johnson Jr. has arguably been the most surprising early standout from training camp. The 26-year-old was seemingly all over the field on Tuesday, when he picked off Tyson Bagent and landed a big hit on Ahmed near the sidelines.

Johnson's ability to thrive on special teams will probably decide whether he has a chance to survive roster cuts. If he can make plays in the third phase, then he will probably be able to stick around. Coby Bryant's injury could even make him the next man up if Cam Lewis were to go down. Still, despite the hot start, that would be a nightmare scenario that I'm mad I even mentioned as a remote possibility.

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The left tackle competition is alive and well. It's arguably the most alive and well position battle across the entire roster at this point, and Jedrick Wills Jr. is in the thick of it. He's received a healthy dose of first-team reps at training camp and has reportedly held his own when he's been out there.

Notably, he's also practiced on the right side with the second team, which could indicate that they're open to having him be the swing tackle if Wright were to get hurt (another major nightmare scenario).

Former Bears' coach Dave Wannstedt highlighted Wills when speaking to Mully and Haugh on 104.3 The Score yesterday, saying that he "can really add to the offensive line." Former Pro Bowler Terron Armstead also said he can see Wills gaining confidence and highlighted his play strength. He's making a strong case for himself.