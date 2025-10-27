Bears red zone troubles a new experience for Ben Johnson offense
Ben Johnson's most stark reminder he no longer has the Detroit Lions offense comes whenever his Bears offense gets near the goal line.
In Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bears went 1-for-3 in the red zone. They are now 5-for-16 over the past four games there and have dropped off to 26th in the NFL in red zone offense after they were in the top 10 earlier this season.
While Johnson was offensive coordinator in Detroit, the Lions finished third last year, second in 2023 and No. 4 in his first season of 2022.
"We had good field position on offense a number of times and we simply didn't score enough points," Johnson said Monday. "We have to eliminate the penalties. We're shooting ourselves in the foot way too much and we've got to be more efficient in the red zone, as well, on offense."
Sloppy Bears play comes home to roost
This is what happens when an offense living off the fat of 15 takeaways in four weeks from their defense suddenly must fend for itself in the red zone to keep the four-game winning streak alive. They settled for 15 field goals in the past four games because of red zone issues and three-point kicks are not enough.
"Man, it's really not that far off from how we've played the previous four games, and yet we won because we had those takeaways," Johnson said. "This week we didn't get the takeaways and when you play ugly football like that, it's a lot more difficult to win the ball game. We're on a mission here this week to get this all cleaned up and I have complete confidence that we'll do that."
Specifically, there is the penalty issue. They had only a few presnap penalties Sunday and just one in the red zone that they overcame, but the penalties are fouling up the offense in general. There are also issues again with getting plays called and off in time.
Johnson said they took too long to get their last play off on fourth down near the goal line at the end of the game, then appeared rushed as Caleb Williams threw incomplete wide to DJ Moore.
"They're meeting right now," Johnson said. "We didn't go over that one as a unit. I got pulled in a different direction here, so I'll get clarity on why that took so long.
"There was a couple times there on silent cadence that we weren't quite as efficient as we needed to be on that last drive. That's (last pass) one that Caleb would like to have back. We've gotta hook up on that."
As challenging for the offense was the failure of the running game in the red zone.
“We go in each week with a plan to attack the defenses that we’re anticipating, that we’re seeing on tape there," Johnson said. "We play a lot of onus on being able to run the ball down there. I thought we could have done a little bit better inside the 10.
"This week we had some negative plays that certainly didn’t help the cause. I feel good about the plan that we put into place. We’ve just got to focus on our execution and our details.”
Johnson's comments after the game indicated he's fed up with the mistakes like presnap penalties and was going to let team leaders try to fix the apparent lack of concentration, but coaches have made yet another attempt.
"It’s discipline," Johnson said. "They’re as fed up with it as everyone us in the building. They understand it’s just not what good football teams do and I think they’re going to take ownership of it. I think we’re going to be just fine.”
Williams makes his share of mistakes all over the field as a young quarterback but the concentration issues and small mistakes are making it impossible for all of them to get the job done.
Penalty plague continues
The Bears are just behind the Jaguars in penalties per game in second overall, and with 11 Sunday it seems they're not getting better at solving this.
"We’ve talked about it with the players," Johnson said. "We’ll certainly make sure that they understand … especially now that we lost a game and penalties were a big culprit as to why we didn’t have the success we wanted to. I think it really opens pandora’s box up here where, ‘hey, all hands on deck here, we’ve got to get this thing fixed.’
"We’ve been harping on it as a coaching staff and when it results in a loss, I think it just magnifies the issue that was at hand.”
The positive side of all this is if they're able to eliminate the mental errors and sloppy offensive play now, it's only cost them three losses. They've still got 10 games to operate more efficiently.
The bottom line, and Johnson said as much, is none of it gets fixed easily.
"As much as we would love to fix it instantaneously, it takes time and effort and focus,” center Drew Dalman said.
Time is precious come Week 9 of the NFL season.
