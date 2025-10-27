Budding Chicago Bears rookie suffers tough break with ACL tear
The Bears will finally be letting defensive end Austin Booker make his 2025 debut but now they have no other choice but to play him.
Coach Ben Johnson confirms Booker is being activated to the 53-man roster as his 21-day window to return expires Tuesday, but also because rookie defensive end/tackle Shemar Turner will go on IR for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Sunday's loss at Baltimore.
Also, they'll be without defensive end Dominique Robinson on a week-to-week basis because of an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss.
Turner was just starting to make an impact in his first season. The second-round pick seemed to find a niche as a defensive end when he was moved there from defensive tackle. He had played both positions at Texas A&M.
"Yeah, and you know, he was a guy that we were really excited to finally get out on the field, because obviously we had high hopes for him, acquiring him with such a high draft pick," Johnson said. "I thought that when he made that transition to defensive end, it certainly coincided with our ability to stop the run at a higher clip.
"We thought he was part of the solution there for us. I think he looked somewhat natural to play that spot for a guy that hadn't done a ton of it. So we were really excited to see what this next half of the season was going to look like as he continued to develop in that role. So yeah, it's a shame that we're going to miss out on him. He has a physical presence and demeanor about him that you really appreciate. He plays the game the way we want, really all three phases to play. He loves football and I know he'll attack this rehab the right way."
The Bears had struggled in last place at run defense until Turner moved over there against the Commanders and they held the league's top rushing attack to 124 yards. Then they allowed 44 in his second game playing that spot.
Booker is a lighter player at 245 pounds and more of a pass rush threat than Turner, who is 283. However, is run defense could be an issue.
Losing Robinson also hurts their run defense as coaches had called this one of his biggest areas of improvement.
This could mean less of defensive end Dayo Odeyingo sliding inside to 3-technique from end but that shouldn't be too much of a problem after 3-technique Grady Jarrett returned Sunday from a knee injury.
Also, this week it should be even less of an issue because it's the passing game the Bears must worry about most and Cincinnati's high-scoring offense.
