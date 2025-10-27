Chicago Bears 'funk' against Ravens obvious with poor report card

Caleb Williams so far in '25:



-1,636 passing yards (12th)

-9 passing TD (T-19th)

-4 INT (T-51st, in a good way)



He is on pace for nearly 4,000 passing yards, 22 TD, and 10 INT. We used to pray for QB stats like that.



Still a lot of football left. Don't hit the panic button. pic.twitter.com/DzYUSwk5JV