Bears Reload the Defensive Line in Latest 2027 NFL Mock Draft

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Chicago Bears' defensive line was expected to be its biggest weakness, and while it hasn't been perhaps as bad as expected, this unit could still use an infusion of talent. A fairytale trade scenario may be something the Bears consider, but it's more likely that they seek a boost to their pass rush in the 2027 NFL draft.

That's exactly what Gilberto Manzano, an NFL analyst for Sports Illustrated has the Bears doing in his latest 2027 NFL mock draft. In this two-round mock, Manzano has the Bears selecting EDGE defenders with their first and second round picks. They land Alabama's Yhonzae Pierre in Round 1 with the No. 28 pick, then select Oregon's Matayo Uiagalelei at No. 59 in Round 2.

Justifying the Pierre pick, Manzano writes, "Pierre tends to have quiet stretches, but he has plenty of upside due to his athleticism and size... with 3.5 sacks this season, [he] can put it all together at the next level."

As for Uiagalelei, Manzano noted, "The defense is what’s holding back coach Ben Johnson’s team. The 6'5", 270-pound Uiagalelei excels at setting the edge and consistently winning his matchups in passing situations."

Chicago's defensive line may not be its biggest weakness anymore

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson reacts after a Green Bay Packers touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I applaud Manzano's effort to reload Chicago's defensive line, given it's lack of star-power. In fact, they may choose to release what little talent they do have in the offseason. Montez Sweat, who recently got himself suspended for two games for violating NFL policy, will be on the last year of his contract in 2027, and the Bears could create $21 million in salary cap space by releasing him, according to Spotrac.

However, I'm not sure that the defensive line is their biggest problem anymore. The cornerback room has been a nightmare of inefficiency so far through 2026. Jaylon Johnson is allowing a 115.1 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus, making him and his $76 million contract a cut candidate in 2027. Tyrique Stevenson continues to run hot and cold. The only bright spot in that room is fourth-round rookie Malik Muhammad.

With that in mind, it might behoove the Bears to target a cornerback with their first-round pick next year. Georgia's Ellis Robinson IV would be a great fit for Dennis Allen's man-heavy defensive scheme, but he goes at No. 26 to the Cleveland Browns in Manzano's mock draft. In the second round, either Alabama's Zabien Brown or Mississippi State's Kelley Jones would also be good options.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears DT Kentavius Street and DE Austin Booker celebrate during a game. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, it's far too early in the season to take mock drafts too seriously. We still have no idea where the Bears could end up picking, and with the trade deadline still on the horizon, the Bears could make a splashy move that both addresses these roster concerns while relieving them of their top picks.

Two defensive linemen may be exactly what the Bears need in April, but one would hope that the significant investments they've already made at that position, namely Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo, and Shemar Turner, would make that unnecessary. Especially since the cornerback room looks to be in rough shape.