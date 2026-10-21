2027 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Gilberto Manzano’s Pick Predictions for Rounds 1–2

Plenty has changed since my last mock draft. There are still many good quarterback options, but it’s tough to name the No. 1 prospect at the position.

For a while, many viewed Texas’s Arch Manning as that player, but he’s regressed this season and may no longer be viewed even as a first-round pick. He now has a strong chance to return for a fifth collegiate season—probably with a different program in this scenario. The same goes for Oregon’s Dante Moore, who hasn’t played in the past month due to a concussion.

Sometimes it’s best to declare for the draft when the iron is hot. That could be the case for Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker, but he lacks some in starting experience playing for a “Power 4” team after transferring from North Texas.

That uncertainty could lead teams to be patient with their quarterback needs and prioritize the defensive talent at the top of the 2027 draft, which will be held in Washington D.C. on April 23–25.

However, not everything has changed. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is still the best overall player in this class, and it’s increasingly likely that he’ll be the top pick in April. Let’s get to my mock draft 3.0, but my first that goes two rounds deep.

Draft order courtesy of Tankathon .

ROUND 1

1. Los Angeles Chargers (0–6): Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

For years, the Chargers have made notable additions to aid Justin Herbert, from using first-round picks on tackles Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, to hiring coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. But Herbert still has zero playoff victories and his team continues to regress on the field.

Perhaps Smith, a generational talent, can revive Herbert’s career and finally get him on the winning track. He’s a 6'3", 223-pound menace downfield with a rare combination of size and speed. Smith has drawn comparisons to Julio Jones—he’s that good. Smith is well on his way to capturing the Heisman Trophy, with 52 catches for 984 yards and 12 touchdowns.

2. Miami Dolphins (0–5): Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State

Mestemaker has benefited from a limited sample size, having been a collegiate starting quarterback for just over a year. Opposing defenses will get a better read on the North Texas transfer as the season progresses. Still, it’s hard to overlook Mestemaker’s upside and his similarities to Josh Allen.

The Dolphins would probably be wise to keep Malik Willis as a bridge quarterback to give the inexperienced Mestemaker an opportunity to learn from the sidelines. The 6'3", 215-pounder has thrown for at least 300 passing yards in five consecutive games.

3. Tennessee Titans (1–5): Colin Simmons, edge, Texas

Simmons could miss time with an ankle injury, but he’s already proved enough to be a top-five pick in the draft. He’s a weekly disruptor, and the numbers don’t lie. He has generated a whopping 31.5 sacks in his two-plus seasons with the Longhorns. Maybe he’s not as big or as athletic as the next edge rusher in this mock, but no one at his position matches his motor. The 6'3", 246-pound Simmons would flourish under Robert Saleh’s guidance.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1–5): Dylan Stewart, edge, South Carolina

This would be a gamble for the Buccaneers because of Stewart’s incident earlier this season. The SEC suspended him for one game after he argued with coaches on the sideline and threw a punch at an Alabama player. To make matters worse, Stewart missed the first two games of the season with a back injury and hasn’t shown he can deliver consistent production (only 5.5 sacks in the past season and a half). He has ideal size at 6'5", 245 pounds and possesses elite athleticism, which might be enough for a team to roll the dice on him this early in the draft.

5. Washington Commanders (1-4-1): Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

This would be a dream scenario for Washington, which desperately needs help on the back end of the defense. Moore seems to be the safest defensive prospect in this class. He has the size (6'2", 197 pounds), athleticism and coverage skills to be a shutdown outside corner for years to come. All eyes will be on what Moore does against Miami’s Malachi Toney in their Nov. 7 showdown in South Bend.

6. New York Jets (2–4): Will Echoles, DT, Ole Miss (from Dallas)

With the quarterbacks struggling to stand out, the Jets should use one of their three first-round picks on a blue-chip defensive prospect. There will be enough QBs to choose from later on. In this spot, it should be about repairing a defense that lost Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner less than a year ago. Echoles, who stands at 6'3", 309 pounds, is a well-rounded interior defender who can alter game plans as a polished run stopper and talented pass rusher.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (2–4): Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

The Eagles won’t rush to find another quarterback despite Jalen Hurts’s health concerns . Again, this class has plenty of QB depth, and Philadelphia has bigger problems on the offensive line. The team just traded offensive lineman Cam Jurgens to Baltimore, and right tackle Lane Johnson recently retired. The 6'7", 325-pound Goosby can be an immediate starter and an impact player for the next decade.

8. Houston Texans (2–4): Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

This is a no-brainer for the Texans and a great chance to land one of the top two tackles. Expect to hear fierce debates about who’s the better prospect between Goosby and Seaton as we get closer to the draft. They’re both very good, but Seaton offers more athleticism as a 6'5", 307-pound agile lineman. Seaton can take over Houston’s right tackle spot, which has gone back and forth between Braden Smith and Trent Brown this season.

9. New York Jets: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana (from Indianapolis)

I didn’t expect Becker to be available this late, but many of the teams picking early couldn’t afford to pass on the surefire defensive prospects. After getting Echoles at No. 6, the Jets can now splurge on offense and give their incoming franchise quarterback an attractive receiving corps, which includes Garrett Wilson and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Becker waited for his opportunities playing behind Cooper last year, but hasn’t looked back since his sensational playoff performances that came out of nowhere last season. He has 39 catches for 694 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Becker can do it all with size (6'4", 209 pounds), reliable hands and an expansive route tree.

Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr might be the safety QB prospect in this draft class. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Arizona Cardinals (2–4): C.J. Carr, QB, Notre Dame

I think Carr might be the fourth-best quarterback in this year’s class because he doesn’t stand out physically with average size (6'2", 215 pounds) and arm strength. But scouts consider him the safest QB option because of how well he reads defenses. Coach Mike LaFleur just spent three seasons working with Rams coach Sean McVay, who values accuracy and high-level decision making before and after the snap. Carr, who has completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,639 yards, 16 touchdowns and only one interception, could hit the ground running and run LaFleur’s scheme efficiently.

11. Las Vegas Raiders (3–3): KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers

Projected trade with Cleveland

I had to project at least one trade for this mock draft, so here it is. Seeing the Raiders select a wide receiver isn’t that surprising, but maybe many expected to see Cam Coleman go here. He’s a fine option, but what Duff can do at his size (6'6", 225 pounds) is hard to find. He’s being called the next Mike Evans due to his massive catch radius and knack for coming down with contested catches . Duff has 42 receptions for 741 yards and nine touchdowns.

12. New Orleans Saints (2–4): Chris Cole, LB, Georgia

Taking an off-ball linebacker here is early. But fast and physical linebackers are making a comeback. For example, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles were top-seven draft picks in April. Expect more teams to covet sideline-to-sideline playmakers such as Cole, who stands 6'3", 234 pounds. He has 40 total tackles, 8.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks.

13. New York Jets (2–4): Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss

The ultra-confident Chambliss could be the signal-caller the Jets need to get back on track. He has plenty of big-game experience starting for Ole Miss the past season and a half. He seems to rise to the occasion and rarely wavers from attacking the middle parts of the field. He lacks size at 6'0", 205 pounds, but he has plenty of zip on his throws and excels at creating on the fly. He has completed 67.6% of his passes for 1,676 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions.

14. Atlanta Falcons (2–4): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Hampton has made it a habit of shutting down No. 1 wide receivers this season, including Toney. He could be the missing piece to a revamped Atlanta secondary that recently drafted safety Xavier Watts (2025) and cornerback Avieon Terrell (’26). Hampton could eventually replace A.J. Terrell Jr. as the team’s top outside corner.

15. Cleveland Browns (4–2): Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (from L.A. Rams)

Projected trade with Las Vegas

The Browns get their quarterback despite trading back from No. 11. It’s strange to call the Browns an ideal landing spot, but this could be one for Mensah, with Cleveland having an impressive young group of skill players, including rookie receivers Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Coach Todd Monken also has had plenty of success with the offense in the short amount of time he’s been there. The extremely accurate Mensah (80.8 completion percentage) could be the right point guard to guide this ascending offense. The 6'3", 205-pound signal-caller has thrown for 1,764 yards, 18 touchdowns and one interception.

16. Seattle Seahawks (3–3): Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Coleman’s mini slide ends with the current defending champions, who will not be picking 32nd in mock drafts any time soon. With how much the Seahawks have relied on Jaxon Smith-Njigba this season, it’s clear the they need another weapon for Sam Darnold. Coleman has the athleticism and size (6'3", 204 pounds) to be a difference maker on the perimeter. The Auburn transfer has 20 catches for 336 yards and six touchdowns.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (3–2): Greg Johnson, G, Minnesota

The Bengals have had better blocking for Joe Burrow this season, but they can’t pass on Johnson, the massive 6'6", 325-pound versatile lineman who has played guard and center this season. His length and superior strength make him a polished blocker in the pass and run game. Burrow would benefit for years to come if Johnson is in the lineup.

18. Baltimore Ravens (4–2): Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

With Isaiah Likely having joined John Harbaugh in New York, the Ravens have been down a playmaker this season. Johnson can immediately fill the void and take the Lamar Jackson–led offense to the next level. The 6'5", 257-pound Johnson is a matchup nightmare, and his high upside was on full display in a 119-yard performance against USC on Sept. 26. Johnson has 17 catches for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

19. New York Giants (3-2-1): Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana

The 6'3", 213-pound Marsh hasn’t gotten as much attention as Becker, but scouts have taken notice of what he provides as a blocker. It’s a good sign that the Michigan State transfer has embraced doing the dirty work for coach Curt Cignetti, but he’s also flashed as a talented pass catcher (32 catches, 585 yards, seven TDs). Marsh’s skill set seems perfect for a Harbaugh team.

Gators running back Jadan Baugh has rushed for 763 yards this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. Carolina Panthers (3–2): Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida

The Panthers might have other needs, but Bryce Young appears ready to take off, and this offense could use some more juice in the backfield. Additionally, coach Dave Canales doesn’t get enough credit for his productive rushing and blocking scheme. This is an ideal landing spot for the dominant and versatile Baugh , who can run between the tackles with his 6'1", 225-pound frame and create in space with his exceptional vision and footwork. Baugh has 135 carries for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns.

21. Detroit Lions (3–2): Devan Thompkins, edge, Alabama

The USC transfer has made the most of the extra attention he’s gotten from playing next to Yhonzae Pierre at Alabama. He’s bigger than most edge rushers (6'5", 300 pounds) and knows how to use his size and strength to his advantage. He’s a polished pass rusher who could end Detroit’s long search for a serviceable No. 2 opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Thompkins has three sacks and one forced fumble.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (4–2): Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

It’s been a rough season for Moore, who has missed time due to a concussion sustained against USC last month. He probably would have been better off financially entering the draft in April, but a hit to his draft stock could be better for him in the long run. He wouldn’t be starting from scratch with the Steelers, who have a sturdy foundation. The 6'3", 206-pound Moore has an impressive résumé as an excellent pocket passer. He’ll need to improve under pressure, but there’s plenty of upside NFL teams won’t ignore.

23. Denver Broncos (4–2): Trey’Dez Green, TE, LSU

This isn’t my first time mocking Green to the Broncos . I want to see this pairing, mainly because of how much the athletic Green could help Bo Nix on the field. Nix is a rhythm passer who needs more playmakers. Green, the 6'7", 244-pound former basketball player, can help in various ways. But Green hasn’t played since sustaining an ankle injury against Ole Miss last month.

24. New England Patriots (4–2): Kade Pieper, G, Iowa

The Patriots have invested heavily in improving their offensive line, but the unit doesn’t seem set. Pieper can provide interior stability and may also offer some positional flexibility, after Iowa strongly considered moving Pieper to center before Cael Winter did enough to prevent the shuffling. The 6'4", 290-pound Pieper has an impressive mean streak that aids him in the running game.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–2): Xavier Gilliam, DT, Tennessee

Gilliam is one of the biggest breakout stars after having very little attention from scouts heading into the year. He has the body type of a nose tackle (6'2", 305 pounds), but his athleticism gives him upside as a pass rusher. Gilliam has drawn comparisons to Seattle’s Byron Murphy II. Gilliam has five sacks and two forced fumbles.

26. Cleveland Browns (4–2): Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

The Browns go defense here after getting their quarterback at No. 15. Robinson can hold his own on the outside against the nation’s top receivers. He welcomes man-to-man coverage and often leans on his physicality. The 6'0", 180-pound Robinson had four interceptions last season and has one this season, along with five passes defensed.

27. Dallas Cowboys (2–4): A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon (from Green Bay)

The Cowboys need better edge rushers, but the defense can’t afford to take on more project players. It needs immediate results. Washington can do that playing next to Quinnen Williams. The best defenses lately have had plenty of interior defensive line depth. Not many players of Washington’s stature (6'3", 319 pounds) can explode the way he does once the ball is snapped.

28. Chicago Bears (4–2): Yhonzae Pierre, edge, Alabama

Pierre tends to have quiet stretches, but he has plenty of upside due to his athleticism and size (6'3", 251 pounds). Pierre, with 3.5 sacks this season, can put it all together at the next level. The Bears desperately need more game changers on defense.

29. Buffalo Bills (5–1): Sahir West, edge, UCLA

West is getting more attention each week. Teams will likely fall in love with his intensity and motor. Even when he appears outmatched against a double team, he can break free because his energy is unmatched. The 6'3", 279-pound pass rusher is the best player on UCLA’s dominant defense. West has 22 total tackles and two sacks this season.

Arch Manning's struggles could leave him debating whether he declares for the draft. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

30. Minnesota Vikings (5–0): Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Manning’s season has been dreadful. Similarly to Moore, Manning would have been better off declaring for the 2025 draft last April. Sometimes having too much tape can be a bad thing. Clearly, Manning and the Texas coaching staff have been out of sync when it comes to making adjustments. However, NFL teams won’t forget about the upside Manning flashed in the final two months of last season. Expect one team to take a chance on him early. Perhaps Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell will roll the dice on the 6'4", 222-pound signal-caller. It’s not a given that Kyler Murray is the long-term option after a sluggish start for the offense, and he could also be a bridge quarterback for a year or two. Manning has completed 63.9% of his passes for 1,295 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

31. Kansas City Chiefs (5–0): Trevor Lauck, OT, Iowa

The Chiefs have quickly bounced back from their down year in 2025, but injuries have forced a few shifts on their offensive line. Kansas City will likely add more dependable blockers such as Lauck, an excellent pass protector thanks to his elite upper-body strength, savvy hand movement and tenacity on the field. But the 6'5", 315-pound Lauck will need to improve as a run blocker.

32. San Francisco 49ers (6–0): KJ Bolden, safety, Georgia

The undefeated 49ers have seen returns on the defensive investments they have made the past few years. Still, they have ways to go before being viewed as a finished product on that side of the ball. Bolden’s versatility could add another element to this unit. The 6'0", 195-pound Bolden could be a Day 1 lock thanks to his coverage skills and athleticism to play closer to the line of scrimmage.

ROUND 2

33. Chargers: Anthonie Knapp, OL, Notre Dame

The Chargers get off to a perfect start to the draft with Smith and Knapp, who has flourished at left guard this season. The 6'5", 305-pound lineman started two years at left tackle before moving inside.

34. Dolphins: Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss

Alexander might be the most explosive playmaker in this draft. He’s small at 6'0", 180 pounds, but makes up for it with his game-changing speed. Several teams will line up to get his skill set.

35. Buccaneers: Austin Simmons, QB, Missouri

Simmons is a strong candidate to return to college due to a lack of starting experience. But the left-handed signal-caller has plenty of upside with a strong arm and ideal size for the position (6'4", 220 pounds). He could sit and learn behind Baker Mayfield for a year or two.

36. Titans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

There hasn’t been enough attention on the lack of help Cam Ward has had in the running game. Tennessee is averaging only 82.8 rushing yards per game. The explosive 5'11", 205-pound Lacy can help boost the rushing attack.

37. Commanders: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

Washington needs better playmakers for Jayden Daniels, but it also has needs on the offensive line. This team needs to prioritize the trenches before thinking about weapons. The 6'5", 324-pound Green played left guard in his first two seasons, including his first year at Oklahoma, before moving to left tackle last season.

38. Eagles: Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

It might be too soon to say whether the Eagles want to move on from Jalen Hurts after everything that’s happened this season, but this team usually deals with roster dilemmas faster than most. Hurts himself was a second-round pick in 2020, with Carson Wentz still the team’s starter. Maiava would give Philly another QB option, but he’s the opposite of Hurts. He lacks mobility, but can shoot his way back into games with high-level accuracy and has the ideal size for the position at 6'4", 230 pounds.

39. Cardinals: Brauntae Johnson, S, Notre Dame (from Houston)

At 6'2", 200 pounds, Johnson has the size and versatility NFL teams covet for safeties. He needs to be a better playmaker at the line of scrimmage, but he’s excellent in coverage and capable of playing slot cornerback. Arizona needs more defensive backs like Johnson.

40. Colts: Princewill Umanmielen, edge, LSU

It hasn’t exactly worked for 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu, but maybe he can find his footing with more help in Indy. Umanmielen, who stands at 6'4", 244 pounds, has done the heavy lifting on LSU’s defensive front. The Ole Miss transfer has eight sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

41. Cardinals: Ahmad Moten Sr., DT, Miami

Here’s another defensive player for a unit that has allowed 29.7 points per game this season. At 6'3", 300 pounds, Moten has plenty of upside as a stout run stopper and offers pass-rush help.

42. Rams (2–4): Boubacar Traore, edge, Notre Dame

The Rams may let Byron Young walk in the offseason to pay other players on their roster. That would create a hole opposite Myles Garrett. Traore has the attention of NFL scouts due to his strength, versatility and enticing size at 6'5", 253 pounds.

43. Saints: David Stone, DT, Oklahoma

Stone’s high upside has been evident since he arrived at Oklahoma as a freshman, but the flashes aren’t enough to excuse the limited production on the field. But he does pass the eye test (6'3", 312 pounds), and the Saints need more talent along the defensive line.

44. Jets: Kingston Lopa, S, Cal

New York has struggled to record interceptions, but that hasn’t been an issue for Lopa, who has five picks this season. Scouts are constantly visiting Cal to ask about the 6'5", 210-pound Oregon transfer.

45. Falcons: Bear Alexander, DT, Oregon

Atlanta got it right when it traded for defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. in August, but the team still lacks depth at the position. Alexander’s size (6'3", 316 pounds) suggests he should be a nose tackle, but he offers plenty of pass-rush ability from the interior position.

46. Cowboys: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Brown has taken a step back this season, but his versatile skill set still makes him an enticing prospect. He’s an impressive sideline-to-sideline playmaker with power and size (6'2", 234 pounds).

47. Seahawks: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Surprisingly, the Seahawks have struggled with their cornerback rotation this season. The 6'0", 196-pound Brown is a smooth defender who doesn’t waste steps and relies more on technique than taking chances.

48. Browns: Teitum Tuioti, edge, Oregon

From projected trade with Las Vegas

Cleveland got Jared Verse in the Garrett trade with the Rams. But the Browns need more depth at edge rusher. Tuioti (6'3", 263 pounds) can provide that with his size and high motor.

49. Bengals: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

Look for Viliamu-Asa to put on a show at the combine. He’s a fast playmaker with a nose for the ball. Scouts are intrigued by Viliamu-Asa’s 6'3", 234-pound frame and his various traits.

50. Ravens: Justin Scott, DT, Miami

The 6'4", 303-pound Scott is a ferocious run stopper, but he’ll need to improve as a pass rusher to hear his name called during the first two days of the draft. Baltimore has 40-year-old Calais Campbell playing 50% of the defensive snaps.

51. Giants: Kelley Jones, CB, Mississippi State

The Giants have improved their secondary significantly under new coach John Harbaugh. Jones could be the missing piece for the revamped group. Jones has the kind of size (6'4", 205 pounds) that frustrates receivers and forces quarterbacks to shy away from his side of the field.

52. Lions: Jaylen McClain, S, Ohio State

Detroit misses out on Kelley Jones, but McClain’s elite instincts are exactly what this sluggish secondary needs. Despite his lack of size (6'0", 203 pounds), he seems to be in the right place at all times due to his athleticism and physicality.

53. Panthers: Luke Reynolds, TE, Virginia Tech

A draft that starts with Baugh and the 6'4", 250-pound Reynolds would put the Panthers on the fast track toward having a top-five offense. Reynolds’s decision to follow former Penn State coach James Franklin to Virginia Tech has paid off, as he’s been one of the nation’s better pass-catching tight ends (43 catches, 449 yards, 4 TDs).

54. Broncos: Rasheem Biles, LB, Texas

Perhaps Dre Greenlaw screaming at coach Sean Payton that cutting him was a mistake reminded everyone that the Broncos need linebacker depth. The 6'1", 222-pound Biles is an aggressive downhill playmaker who knows how to fill up the stat sheet.

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams is a yards-after-catch playmaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

55. Patriots: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

New England spent big to land A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs last offseason. But Coleman-Williams’s unique skill set could round out this receiving corps. Additionally, being a No. 3 option early in his career would take pressure off a prospect who has struggled with drops. The 6'0", 180-pound wideout is a yards-after-catch dynamo.

56. Steelers: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Smith is a terrific pass protector who has exceptional footwork. However, there’s some concern about his lack of arm length (33¼ inches), which could force him to move to the inside at the pro level. The 6'5", 313-pound Smith could add depth to the interior of Pittsburgh’s offensive line.

57. Browns: Melvin Siani, OT, Texas

This is Cleveland’s fourth pick in this mock draft. Adding an offensive lineman of this caliber would make this the perfect mock for the Browns, I would say. He’s a polished blocker in the pass and running games and has excellent size at 6'6", 317 pounds.

58. Packers: Samson Okunlola, OT, Miami

Jordan Love hasn’t had much time to operate this season, and it’s not a given that Jordan Morgan (2024 first-round pick) will work out at left tackle. The 6'6", 330-pound Okunlola is a polished pass protector who has given Darian Mensah plenty of time to operate in the pocket.

59. Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei, edge, Oregon

Chicago gets another edge rusher in this mock. The defense is what’s holding back coach Ben Johnson’s team. The 6'5", 270-pound Uiagalelei excels at setting the edge and consistently winning his matchups in passing situations.

60. Jaguars: Duce Robinson, WR, Florida State

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Jaguars soon trade wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., their 2024 first-round pick. And Jacksonville rarely uses two-way Travis Hunter as a wideout (though he did have four of his six catches this season in Week 6). Trevor Lawrence could use a big-bodied receiver like Robinson, who is 6'6", 230 pounds.

61. Bills: Romanas “OJ” Frederique Jr., CB, Miami

Buffalo allows 285.8 passing yards per game, ranking 31st in the NFL. This team needs more talented cornerbacks. Frederique is an aggressive corner who excels in man-to-man defense. He is 6'0", 185 pounds and has plenty of experience after helping the Hurricanes advance to the national title game last season.

62. Vikings: Quincy Rhodes Jr., edge, Arkansas

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores likely wouldn’t mind gaining another pass rusher for his stout defense. The 6'6", 273-pound Rhodes has the kind of size and athleticism that teams generally bet on during Day 2 of the draft.

63. Chiefs: Reed Harris, WR, ASU

This would be a terrific pairing for the receiver-needy Chiefs. The Boston College transfer is a friendly target with his reliable hands and massive frame at 6'5", 220 pounds.

64. 49ers: Will Heldt, edge, Clemson

It’s gotten to the point where the 49ers can’t trust Nick Bosa to stay healthy for a full season. Heldt offers depth, and his elite strength mirror’s Bosa’s skill set. The 6'6", 260-pound edge rusher has an impressive bull rush to win matchups consistently.