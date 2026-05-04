Bears Roster Still Uncomfortably Positioned in Some Areas Beyond Caleb Williams

If the Bears' claims about looking for system fits and team-compatible players in the draft this year are to be believed, they seem to have succeeded.

No less an authority than the man, Ben Johnson, confirmed this in the post-draft press conference at Halas Hall.

"We found guys that fit our DNA and what we want to be about," Johnson said. "We found it Round 1 through Round 6 there, our last pick, and even in some of these guys we're picking up right now (undrafted players) I think we're still finding our type of guys. So that was important for us."

The proof of matches will be in games but they'll get look starting this week at how well their personnel department and coaching staff, working in conjunction, produced players designed to be Ben Johnson Bears.

#Bears Ben Johnson & Ryan Poles on their relationship, body language, their two-step plan to improve the pass rush, and helping Caleb Williams pic.twitter.com/TAeCTW2GzJ — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) April 26, 2026

"You would hope from Year 1 to Year 2 with this coaching staff and the personnel department, we're so much further along than we were a year ago at this time," Johnson said. "So that's what's encouraging to me and Ryan and really look forward to seeing these guys hit the grass here in a couple weeks.”

The rookie camp is Friday, with the full roster starting May 27 with OTAs.

So if they've been fitting the roster with Ben Johnson guys now for two free agency periods and two drafts, how well suited are they exactly to playing his game, or the game of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen?

Here's where the fit looks good, bad and uncomfortable.

Quarterback: Good

This one was a little like breaking in a new baseball glove. Johnson didn't have a part in picking Caleb Williams, and always had an immobile pocket passer with the Lions, but when a QB is leading seven comeback wins he can grow on you. Williams' pocket escape-ability lets Johnson live for another play call.

2025 Chicago Bears (Ben Johnson) & LA Rams (Sean McVay) Offense - PA Keeper Shallow Concept



- Most explosive Keeper variation for both offenses

- Bears AVG 12.2 yards per play

- Rams AVG 11.9 yards per play

- Best look = 5 down DEF fronts

- Shallow disguises better than Slide vs… pic.twitter.com/2rACtxQtW0 — James Light (@JamesALight) April 28, 2026

Running back: Good

Not unlike Williams, this seemed less of a fit at first because the Lions had D'Andre Swift but let him leave. Of course, they replaced their two starting backs with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery so that fit proved better. Johnson told everyone Swift could be his kind of back and he wasn't lying. The question or 2027 is whether he'll still be a Johnson back because his contract runs out after this year. He'll still be in his 20s for a few more seasons. As for Kyle Monangai, every opposing helmet he breaks with a run says he's a Johnson fit.

Wide receiver: Uncomfortable

Sure, Luther Burden is explosive and Rome Odunze can go up for a pass or catch one downfield. They added Zavion Thomas' blazing speed and veteran Kalif Raymond came aboard because he knew the Johnson offense. But it's easy to wonder if Odunze is a real Johnson type of receiver because the Lions never really had someone like him and he was drafted before this coaching regime. If he's holding onto the ball, Odunze can fit any system. It's the change the Bears need to see this year from him.

“Experts” thought this 4.28 demon was going to be a UDFA.



Zavion Thomas is going to eat in Ben Johnson’s offense. pic.twitter.com/vbtaU2UwbJ — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) April 26, 2026

Tight end: Perfect

They drafted Colston Loveland and Sam Roush to be perfect fits for Johnson's use of 12- and 13-personnel packages and Cole Kmet has the type of all-around skillset to fit in any scheme.

Ben Johnson says “no block, no rock.” Sam Roush fits that perfectly.



He has good spatial awareness and route tempo adjustment as a receiver, but it’s his tenacity as a blocker that wows me most. #Bears pic.twitter.com/C01aejoAfn — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 25, 2026

Offensive line: Good

After taking Logan Jones, the center in this draft they deemed their best fit because he was the first taken at his position, they're only one position from an excellent fit. That would be left tackle. Johnson had no part in drafting Braxton Jones, a fifth-round left tackle. Until Ozzy Trapilo can play at 100%, they're operating down a man. The others couldn't be better fits for Johnson. Although Darnell Wright was drafted for another offense, big maulers who can move to block in the running game can play anywhere.

Logan Jones is the best center in the draft. Premium position in a Ben Johnson offense.



He is a tough, mean, old school OL. pic.twitter.com/W7xJive99c — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) April 25, 2026

Defensive line: Bad

Even with the way he surged at season's end and showed promise for the future, Austin Booker is still too light to be the stout end on his side. Dayo Odeyingbo? No one knows. He didn't look the part. Grady Jarrett isn't young enough to consider part of the Allen scheme for the future and Gervon Dexter's inability to defend the run leads to questions about his compatibility.

Linebacker: Good

The speed is there now with Devin Bush instead of Tremaine Edmunds. Strongside linebacker D'Marco Jackson was brought in because of his scheme fit from New Orleans, and they seem to think fifth-round pick Keyshaun Elliott can be a future middle linebacker starter.

Devin Bush allowed 0.49 yards per coverage snap in 2025, the 2nd-fewest of any linebacker (min. 250).



Bush limited opponents to -0.73 EPA per target, the fewest of any NFL defender targeted 25+ times.



Check out https://t.co/WZDmtqSggw for more @ChicagoBears offseason analysis. https://t.co/nmxRcfT9Rn pic.twitter.com/iJOHDoONeO — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 9, 2026

Secondary: Good

Last year's drop in coverage consistency seemed to result more from injuries than scheme change. The Bears are in more man-to-man coverage now than in their previous defense, but had players already who could do this. Through much of 2024, they were No. 1 in man-to-man coverage analytics even though their base was heavy zone. Still worth wondering is whether Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson fit what they're doing after seasons with so many groin issues. But they've closed to an exact fit at safety with the speed of Dillon Thieneman and Coby Bryant.

Specialists: Uncomfortable

Until you know who your long snapper is and he's been proven acceptable, and with their return game in flux, it's impossible to call this a good fit. Kalif Raymond would be a 32-year-old punt returner when the season starts. Thomas is a rookie as a return man and could do it, but you need to see it first.

Bottom line

There's still work to do at key spots, but the addition of some of those in the draft and free agency makes for a much better fit heading into Year 2.

Kalif Raymond

-Led NFL in punt return yards(2024)

-PFF grade of 70+ each of the last 4 yrs (60 is average)

-5'8" 180 lbs

-3 Punt return TDs in the last 4 yrs

-215+ receiving yards in each of the last 5 yrs



Something you wouldn't guess:

-Raymond has more offensive snaps out wide… pic.twitter.com/cAKKB5jpSo — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) March 10, 2026

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