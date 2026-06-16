Bears Signing Former Browns and UFL Wide Receiver Ahead of Training Camp

It's pretty clear the Chicago Bears were interested in adding a wide receiver ahead of training camp after a few workouts recently, and on Tuesday they did just that.

After working out both Kristian Wilkerson and Kaden Davis over the past week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Chicago is signing Davis, who played for the UFL's Houston Gamblers this past season.

This is the second reported signing of a former UFL player the Bears have made in recent days, with the team also inking Columbus Aviators linebacker Tony Fields.

Kaden Davis' UFL stats

Davis didn't have much of a role on offense for the Gamblers, with the 6-foot-1, 190-pound wideout tallying just four receptions for 32 yards the entire campaign.

He did, however, have a big role in the return game, where he fielded 10 kickoffs to the tune of 27.5 yards per carry, which ranked seventh in the UFL.

Davis' semi-pro career also included a stint with the Michigan Panthers in the now-defunct USFL.

Kaden Davis' NFL experience

After going undrafted out of Northwest Missouri State in 2022, Davis signed with the Denver Broncos for what was his first of multiple stints in Denver.

Davis then spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 and the Detroit Lions in 2024, but wasn't able to get into any games with those teams.

He did finally make his NFL debut in 2024 with the Cleveland Browns and ended up appearing in three games over two campaigns but didn't record a stat on offense.

Davis did, however, return four kickoffs in that span and posted 33.8 yards per in his attempts.

Why Bears are looking at wide receivers

Judging by the caliber of wide receivers the Bears are looking at, this is just a case of Chicago looking to add another body to its offseason roster ahead of training camp.

It also wouldn't hurt to add more experienced competition for the last spots on the depth chart, as the Bears have a very young wide receivers room outside of Kalif Raymond and Scotty Miller.

Not only does Davis offer added competition at wide receiver, he also gives Chicago another option in the return game.