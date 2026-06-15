The Chicago Bears are making an addition to their roster just days after finishing off mandatory minicamp.

According to UFL Newsroom's James Larsen, the Bears are signing standout UFL linebacker Tony Fields II, who previously worked out for Chicago over the weekend.

The signing of Fields comes amid the Bears dealing with multiple injuries at linebacker, including to Noah Sewell, Ruben Hyppolite and Keyshaun Elliott. Fields gives Chicago another body and more competition.

Bears work out Kristian Wilkerson

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Signing Fields wasn't the only action for the Bears on Monday.

According to Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com, Chicago worked out veteran wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson.

Like Fields, Wilkerson would offer more competition for the Bears. Chicago has a very young wide receivers room, so it wouldn't hurt to add another veteran body to the mix.

Wilkerson has appeared in nine games (two starts) over four seasons and has recorded six receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown in that span. The best Wilkerson can hope for if he does get signed will be a spot on the practice squad.

More info on Tony Fields

Former Cleveland Browns linebacker Tony Fields II. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Fields, who spent the 2026 campaign with the Columbus Aviators, earned All-UFL honors after posting 77 tackles, which was tied for the second-most in the league.

"Fields established himself as one of the UFL’s most productive linebackers, finishing tied for second in total tackles with 77, including 39 solo stops, while showcasing backfield disruption with five tackles for loss," The UFL.com wrote. "His consistency and physical presence were instrumental in the unit’s overall performance."

The veteran linebacker does have NFL experience, also. He was a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and has 10 starts and 45 total games under his belt in the league.

He last played an NFL snap in 2024, but he only appeared in one game that season. His last full season was in 2023, when Fields posted 34 combined tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Along with experience on defense, Fields has played plenty of special teams snaps during his NFL career, so that will help his cause to stick in Chicago.

When it comes to possibly making the roster, Fields faces an uphill climb, but it's not crazy to think he could earn a spot on the practice squad once training camp is over.