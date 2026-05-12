Data Proves the Chicago Bears are Still One Impact Receiver Short of a Full Deck

Losing wide receiver Squirrel White and gaining former Caleb Williams college teammate Kyron Hudson at receiver with roster moves does nothing to solve a potential Bears offensive deficiency.

It didn't help their overall wide receiver numbers, either.

Hudson, who measured 6-foot-1, 212 pounds at the weekend's rookie minicamp while participating on a tryout basis, gives the Bears another X-receiver type. He does have familiarity with Williams, as 32 of his catches for 341 yards and five touchdowns came while the Bears' QB was his USC teammate in 2022-23. Hudson’s best season was with Bears fourth quarterback Miller Moss as USC starter in 2024, with 38 catches for 462 yards and three TDs.

This wide receiver switch means the Bears still have 10 receivers on the roster. They've often taken 11 to 13 receivers to training camp in the past.

Perhaps this leaves room for one more addition, and an examination of their personnel grouping indicates they could use one.

Bears QB Caleb Williams and receiver Kyron Hudson look on during a women's pro soccer match while teammates at USC. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A Bears receiver count

After starters Rome Odunze and Luther Burden, they have Jahdae Walker, JP Richardson and Maurice Alexander from last year, 2026 fourth-round pick Zavion Thomas, free agent acquisition Scotty Miller, former Lions receiver Kalif Raymond, undrafted free agent Omari Kelly and also Hudson.

While they've added speed with Thomas and some shorter-area quickness with Raymond, another impact receiver would be something to watch for during the days before training camp.

It could depend on whether they see this need during upcoming OTAs at the end of this month through mid-June. If they don't, then perhaps they're not looking hard enough or objectively enough.

DJ Moore loss and one other

This is where taking DJ Moore off the roster leaves a gash. Remove Moore and also Olamide Zaccheaus, now insert Raymond and Thomas, the rookie with blazing speed.

Chicago Bears boasting an arsenal of pass-catchers for Caleb Williams… EXPLOSIVE… pic.twitter.com/17cM19PUpe — John Frascella (Football) (@NFLFrascella) May 5, 2026

They lost a receiver who led in receptions over the last three years and repeatedly made big plays when needed at crunch time in December and later last year. They replaced him with 4.28-second speed in the 40 but no NFL experience.

They essentially replaced Zaccheaus, who has returned to Atlanta, with Raymond. Zaccheaus suffered from a severe case of drops but also caught 39 passes and had two TDs. He had 15 receptions for first downs last year. Only Odunze more (16) among wide receivers.

The plan is development by Odunze, by Burden, and for tight end Colston Loveland to make even more receptions than his team-high 58.

With a career drop rate of just 4.5%, Zavion Thomas is a sure-handed receiver who doesn’t have the drop issues other speed receivers have.



And again, you see the athleticism on display. He has 3 return TDs at the collegiate level. #Bears pic.twitter.com/dSysioORL9 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 25, 2026

You can't replay the previous season and assume reception totals, but the combined catch total from last year by Moore and Zaccheaus was 89, with 47 first downs and eight TDs. Of Zaccheaus' 15 receptions for first downs, nine came on third down. That was more than Moore made on third downs and one more than Burden made.

They essentially have Raymond as the third receiver, at least until Thomas figures out the NFL. Raymond hasn't made as many as Zaccheaus' 39-catch total of last year since he was 28 years old and now he'll be 32 this season. He averaged 33 catches a year in Johnson's offense at Detroit, but in the last two years had only 569 total offensive plays.

Then there is the Burden assumption. He had a fine first season after a slow start but is it reasonable to expect he'll climb to a role as important as Moore has had in only his second season?

A player like Miller is someone who can help the bottom of a roster. He's on his fourth team in five years and has had only one big season. Jahdae Walker was promising in a very tiny dose last year.

Chicago signed Scotty Miller today.



He’s already a legend in my book! pic.twitter.com/MzcPztsN1h — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) May 9, 2026

What other teams are doing

Meanwhile, Minnesota has added Jauan Jennings as a third receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Kyler Murray might look much more dangerous with targets like this.

Toss in the disappointing finish by Odunze last year and the Bears look to be at least short one impact wide receiver.

Considering the Bears' need for edge rusher help and lack of salary cap space, it's not likely to be high on the Halas Hall priority list, but Deebo Samuel, Tyreek Hill, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Stefon Diggs, Curtis Samuel, and even former Bear Keenan Allen are out there still for anyone who wants to take a risk with older, expensive, and even troubled players.

So, too, are former Johnson receivers Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds from his Detroit stint as offensive coordinator.

Is help coming? It's going to require cash and probably a good, long look at what's available on the roster during OTAs this spring.

X: BearsOnSI