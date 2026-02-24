Bears Stadium Funding Plan Passes Another Mile Marker in Indianapolis

Bears GM Ryan Poles is concerned with his football personnel while at the combine in Indianapolis but admitted Tuesday to Bears reporters he keeps getting asked about the team's stadium project currently being eyed by owner George McCaskey and president Kevin Warren.

"Texts, random calls from people I don't know how they have my number, to being in Grand Cayman and bumping up in the pool and start telling me about where they want the stadium," Poles said. "So, yeah. I got a lot of faith in Kevin and George to get that done and do what's best for our organization, our fan base.

"There's a lot of pieces involved with that. But like I said, I've got enough to worry about with the roster."

On Tuesday, a few blocks down from the scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium where the Bears GM, coach Ben Johnson and staffs, gathered for the NFL Scouting Combine, the Indiana House of Representatives may have taken a big step toward bringing the Bears to their state to play future games.

.@indgop @tmhuston speaking on SB27:Stadium authority aka Bears Bill.



It passes 95-4



Taxes will be raised in Lake and Porter County to pay for the Liberal Billionaires sports stadium.

They will also be looking at taking Toll Road Lease money.



Based Legislators voted against… pic.twitter.com/pkhQ3fslxW — indy reporter (@Indy_reporter_) February 24, 2026

The Indiana House of Representatives passed a bill by a vote of 95-4 to fund a Bears stadium project in Hammond, Ind.

"This is what team Indiana is," Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston said , according to The Indianapolis Star. "A state like ours should have two world-class venues. a state like ours should be hosting people throughout the world. ... This is indiana, this is what we do, and we do it better than anybody."

It wasn't the final step in the process, but close. This bill still needs to be approved by an Indiana Senate vote and requires Gov. Mike Braun's signature.

I'm headed down to Springfield for an Early Subcommittee hearing tomorrow for the Bears. Letting politicians get involved in a business deal will end up looking like this.



Pritzker and the supermajority Democrats can't score in the red zone. Let's not fumble a $9 billion… pic.twitter.com/CZHDk8c7sk — Martin McLaughlin (@MartyForIL) February 23, 2026

Even then, it would need the Bears to attach themselves to the whole process because they are essentially free agents at this point with the two states vying to have their signatures on paperwork committing to the stadium projects.

Illinois' House has a revenue and finance committee meeting Thursday regarding the mega-project bill the Bears would need to begin digging on their own site in Arlington Heights. The law would let them negotiate the tax rates in the area for the tax certainty they want to begin the project, and they are using $2 billion of their own money for it. The bill also would create the $855 million for infrastructure improvements needed at the Arlington International Racecourse site and surrounding area for the indoor stadium to be built.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker said today, “There is a limit to what the Illinois taxpayers are willing to spend”, referring to the Chicago Bears, leaving Illinois for Hammond, Indiana.



Illinois is projected to have spent over $2.5 billion on migrant care from 2021 - 2025.



There… pic.twitter.com/6KXgyA3TJ9 — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) February 21, 2026

What no one can be certain about is what will happen if Indiana gets the bill passed in the Senate and Gov. Braun signs off on it. It's apparent this could occur before Illinois' slow-moving process is completed.

Would the Bears wait then to give Illinois a chance to respond with the legislation sought? The Indiana deal is definitely sweeter because the stadium is basically being built for them and they will lease it in a public-private partnership similar to what the Dallas Cowboys have. The Bears are contributing about $2 billion and then bonds would be used to pay for the remainder of the stadium. The bonds would be repaid through revenue generated in the stadium district, including taxes for admission, hotel rooms, food and beverages.

From Capitol News Illinois: Lawmakers say a long-stalled proposal to help the Chicago Bears build a domed stadium in Arlington Heights is gaining “positive momentum,” as negotiations intensify over a bill that would freeze the team’s property tax assessment for up to 40 years pic.twitter.com/cM1JikV1Qq — Bears Insider (@bears_insider) February 17, 2026

However, in Illinois the Bears would own the facility and businesses built around it could be either theirs or leased to tenants by the team. The tax certainty the Bears want would bring their tax rate more in line with what other professional sports teams' stadiums are taxed at in the Chicago area. They already have talked with the local taxing bodies and the rates agreed upon would then be implemented if the state law allows those to take effect.

The Bears had caused controversy last week with a statement after the Indiana bill first passed the Senate committee by issuing a statement.

"The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date," the Bears said in statement. "We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana.

Looks like Chicago has been aBrandoned. — Ken Clawson (@Tracqer03) February 19, 2026

"We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together."

After that came out, there was disappointment expressed on the part of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker that anything like this would be said while they are trying to get a bill passed in Illinois. There was a report without a source named that Bears owner George McCaskey was not happy with president and CEO Kevin Warren that this statement was made.

"We've heard from the Bears and Illinois... We've heard from the state of Indiana... I want to hear from George McCaskey."@DavidHaugh says until we hear from George McCaskey, it's hard to gauge which way the Bears are leaning in their search for a new stadium pic.twitter.com/2IMjtfEbcu — Bears on CHSN (@CHSN_Bears) February 24, 2026

The next day, an underwhelming statement was made by the Bears president about Illinois' efforts in a Crain's Chicago Business story.

"We continue to work with Illinois’ leadership and appreciate the progress being made,” Warren said in that story.

In theory, Indiana could push back its own vote until Mid-March and still approve it this legislative session, but the session is actually set to end Friday if there is no extension.

Bears fans leaving the new stadium after each game in Northwest Indiana: pic.twitter.com/IyXMAGhLax — jack (@jack_bfr) February 19, 2026

Illinois' spring session goes on into late May, so this could all continue until then, or the Bears could simply end it with an agreement once legislation is passed somewhere.

Meanwhile, Poles and Co. will go about building the team for the stadium, wherever it is located. Don't ask him about the stadium if you see him somewhere.

"I have enough to worry about with the football team," Poles remarked.

Yes, Ryan Poles’ phone is also blowing up with stadium questions🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/72lfbLyOz5 — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) February 24, 2026

X: BearsOnSI