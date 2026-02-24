The Bears are not giving up hope the NFL will see it their way regarding compensatory picks for Ian Cunningham's departure.

Talking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning, GM Ryan Poles addressed the topic of the Rooney Rule and said he realizes what the rule says and believes the team could still hear a final word on the topic from the league.

The Rooney Rule awards two third-round picks for a minority member assistant in a personnel department being hired elsewhere as the chief personnel decision maker. Cunningham was hired as the GM in Atlanta, but just before the hiring Atlanta created a new executive position for Matt Ryan as a president of football.

Subsequently, Ryan has said on several occasions that draft and free agency decisions are Cunningham's to make, but reports quoting league sources have said the Bears will not get the compensatory picks because Cunningham is technically below Ryan in rank.

"One, pretty proud that Ian has the opportunity to be a general manager," Poles told the media throng at the combine. "It's something that we talked about a long time before we even were employed by the Bears. It was our vision to climb through the race to get a seat, the GM seat, and then help the other one get to their position, as well.

"So, really happy for him. How we do that and why we do that has nothing to do with compensation whatsoever. I want to make that very clear."

Then again, Poles is not turning a blind eye to the league and its rules. The Bears are pursuing these picks and it doesn't sound like the case is closed against them.

"On the other side there's a set of rules that were put in place that I think can be applied to this situation," Poles said. "So, we've communicated through the right channels. So we'll see what happens as we move forward."

Poles said the team hasn't received a response.

"No one personally called me from the league," Poles said.

The entire Rooney Rule has been criticized as ineffective and this is just one of the ways it seems to have failed in its purpose.

"I'll be honest, it is a little strange," Poles admitted. "I mean, at the end of the day you should want to develop your staff regardless of the color of their skin. I think that's important. I think with the Bears we take a lot of pride in that with the Bears, in how we have our setup. I take a lot of pride in that.

"So, to be compensated for that is a little strange. It's just a little odd. But at the end of the day if they think that's what's best to help incentivize, then that's what they wanted to do. I mean, saw the Chiefs Chiefs get a pick because of me and then I watch that player (chosen) go and play. It's just a little odd.

"But at the end of the day if they think that's what's best to help incentivize then that's what they wanted to do, but at the end of the day, like I said, that's not the purpose of why we develop our staff but if that's the rule they have in place I think it's very clear the situation, what should happen. We'll see what they think."

The league is going to look foolish, even racist in the view of many, if the Bears are not given compensatory picks when the Falcons themselves are admitting the situation is one where Cunningham is the personnel boss in Atlanta.

Feels pretty intention for Cunningham to get up on stage in front of a national audience & say that.



I still doubt the NFL does anything to fix it but they’ve still got 2 months to make this right. #Bears https://t.co/fRNDieccDN — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) February 24, 2026

X: BearsOnSI