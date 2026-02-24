The rumors of trade discussion with the Bears regarding quarterback Tyson Bagent is apparently true based on what Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Bears coach almost seems resigned to losing a QB they have had since back in 2023 as an undrafted free agent, two years before Johnson even came on board.

First Johnson coughed and said "no" at the same time while laughing. Then he had to turn serious, or at least realistic.

"I love Tyson and that's one that kind of pulls at your heartstrings a little bit because he's someone that you care about so deeply, and he's a hell of a football player that at some point you want to see him have a chance to do it himself," Johnson said.

Bagent has only had meaningful NFL playing time in the regular season before Johnson, and the Bears split his four starts in 2023 in relief of injured Justin Fields.

Bagent completed 94 of 143 for 859 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He had a passer rating of 71.4 that season. He threw six passes and completed five since then in a few spot appearances with games out of hand or with the Bears using a trick play.

For his career, Bagent is 99 of 149 for 66.4% completions and 917 yards with three TDs, six interceptions and a passer rating of 73.0.

Most of Bagent's impression made has been made in preseason against generic schemes and backups or players who would be cut by teams. He has been 83 of 123 for 874 yards with seven TDs, two interceptions and has a 100.12 passer rating in those efforts.

"And so we'll always do what's best for our team and our organization," Johnson said. "I do think there's a merit to habing a strong No. 2 quarterback, which he certainly fits that bill. I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL. His preseason tape over the past few years has probably confirmed that in my opinion. But if I took myself out of the equation, I want what's best for him. If he would like an opportunity to start I certainly hope he can get that somewhere."

GM Ryan Poles did acknowledge the talks about a trade but wouldn't name the team. The rumors said Arizona had interest.

"Yeah, we anticipated that just because of the environment, an overlay of the draft and free agency, we anticipated someone like Tyson’s going to get some interest," Poles said. We’ve gotten a few calls there. Obviously, the tough thing is what Ben thinks about Tyson, what I think about Tyson, what our locker room thinks about Tyson, that’s a really tough decision for us. But for Tyson, as well, he would have an opportunity to go and perform for a team and do some really good things."

Still, Poles didn't sound like it was going to be a no-brainer trade opportunity.

"But again, you’ve got to weigh the short term and long term, so now what’s the possible replacement to get someone like Tyson?" Poles said. "We’ve spent a lot of time developing him. Ben’s spent a lot of time developing him, so you’ve got to replace that as well. So interesting dynamic there that we’re going to have to work through.”

They would need a good offer because it's not easy finding backups who know the offense as well as Bagent does.

Bagent is under contract through 2027. He got an extension last year and has a cap figure of $4.75 million each of the next two seasons.

If the Bears traded Bagent before June 1 they would save $3.75 million against their cap but would eat a million in dead cap. If it came after June 1 they would save $4.25 million with $500,000 counting in dead cap.

The key, though, would be what they could get back in return for a player who was undrafted out of Division II. The Bears got only a sixth-round pick for first-rounder Fields when they traded him to Pittsburgh after three seasons.

