Bears Showing Interest in Standout UFL Defender as Injuries Mount at Linebacker

With the 2026 UFL season in the books, we are going to start seeing some of the league's best players getting workouts from teams and the Chicago Bears are reportedly getting involved.

According to UFL analyst Michael Del Negro, the Bears are working out Columbus Aviators linebacker Tony Fields II.

"The Chicago Bears are working out Columbus Aviators LB Tony Fields II, per source," Del Negro reported over the weekend.

Fields had a strong season with the Aviators in 2026 en route to earning All-UFL honors. Fields posted 77 tackles — the second-most in the UFL — and five tackles for loss and one sack.

"Fields established himself as one of the UFL’s most productive linebackers, finishing tied for second in total tackles with 77, including 39 solo stops, while showcasing backfield disruption with five tackles for loss," the UFL's official website wrote. "His consistency and physical presence were instrumental in the unit’s overall performance."

Prior to his stint in the UFL, Fields was a fifth-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2021 and spent four seasons with the team, appearing in 45 games (10 starts) in that span.

Brown spent some time with the Los Angeles Rams in 2025 but was let go before cutdown day and didn't latch on with another team after that.

Why Bears are looking at linebackers

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears have some injury concerns at linebacker following the three-day mandatory minicamp last week.

D'Marco Jackson left Day 1 with an apparent shoulder injury and did not take part in practice over the final two days, and Keyshaun Elliott, Ruben Hyppolite and Noah Sewell were sidelined for all three practices.

It isn't clear what Elliott and Hyppolite are dealing with and how long they'll be out, but we know that Sewell may not be back for some time after he suffered a torn Achilles in 2025.

If nothing else, the Bears need more bodies for the room, but they could also use more legit competition for backup spots behind Edwards, Devin Bush and Jackson.

On the bright side, the Bears did get good news on T.J. Edwards, who appears to be ahead of schedule in his return from a fractured fibula.

Edwards had initially expected to be back by training camp, but the veteran was able to take part in practice at minicamp last week and is well on his way to be ready for the start of the season.