Bears get grim injury news in the wake of deflating late loss to 49ers

From bad, to worse. As if the Chicago Bears' defensive performance on Sunday night wasn't alarming enough, now comes a Monday morning with deflating injury news.

According to NFL Network, linebacker Noah Sewell suffered a torn Achilles in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers and is out for the remainder of the season. Sewell went down in the third quarter while trying to make a tackle when he endured the non-contact injury. He was eventually carted off the field at Levi's Stadium.

#Bears LB Noah Sewell, who has been a key part of the defense especially with all the injuries to the position, is believed to have torn his Achilles, sources say. He'll have an MRI to confirm.



Right before he was to play his brother, #Lions OT Penei Sewell, Noah is out. pic.twitter.com/1ADMxtKHs7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2025

This is brutal news for a Bears' already-thin linebacker group. Tremaine Edmunds only recently returned from a stint on Injured Reserve, and with the loss of Sewell they will ask D'Marco Jackson to step up into a more prominent role. Daniel Hardy and Amen Ogbongbemiga are the team's other linebackers.

The Bears' injury news seems to be better concerning rookie receiver Luther Burden. After his best game as a pro - eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown - against the Niners, he went down with an injury in the end zone after Caleb Williams' incomplete pass on the final play. He has a quad injury, but it isn't believed to be serious.

With the NFC North clinched and without a chance of moving up in the conference playoff seedings, the 11-5 Bears host the Detroit Lions - and Sewell's brother, Penei - Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field.

