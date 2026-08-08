Winners and Losers From the Second Week of Chicago Bears Training Camp

The intensity of Chicago Bears training camp ramped up in the second week of training camp. The pads came on early in the week, and a few players responded well to the added contact. Meanwhile, a few others hurt their standing a bit.

It's worth noting that I'm not including any players who were on the winners and losers list from the first week of training camp. Those players are still on the same trajectory at this point (besides Kyle Monangai, who returned to practice this week).

I'm also focusing on players with a strong chance to make the roster for the winners portion (since we covered the surprise players turning heads at camp yesterday). If that distinction weren't in place, then receiver Kaden Davis would probably be the biggest winner of the week. Barring an unforeseen fall-off, he's seemingly locked up a spot on the practice squad.

Who are some of the biggest winners and losers of the second week of training camp?

Winner: T.J. Edwards

Aug 5, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) runs on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker T.J. Edwards, who was previously sidelined with a minor calf sprain, was activated off the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list ahead of Wednesday's practice. It was a rare positive development on the injury front for Chicago, as the team is relying on Edwards to play a key role on defense.

It might take him a bit before he's back to being 100%, but the fact that he's already back on the field is definitely a positive development. They probably won't want him to play a big role on third downs, as D'Marco Jackson and Devin Bush are both great in coverage. However, Edwards is still a force against the run, and his leadership will be huge for a defense that underwent much turnover this offseason.

Loser: Coby Bryant

Jul 31, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant (2) runs with the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one really depends on your perspective. On one hand, Coby Bryant suffering a bone bruise, hyperextended knee, and small fracture on Monday is definitely a negative development. However, it's also hard not to feel like they dodged a bullet, as it was initially feared that the big-ticket free agent pickup would be sidelined for the entire season.

Still, with Bryant likely on the shelf for the start of the season (he was initially given an 8-10 week recovery period, although Ben Johnson has since pushed back on that timeframe), his stock fell a bit this week. The team signed veteran Xavier Woods, who has 121 career starts under his belt, to potentially hold down the fort until he's back in the lineup.

Winner: Jordan van den Berg

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg might be starting to figure it out. The sixth-round selection possesses a freakishly athletic profile, and it was on full display with the pads coming on this week. It's still far too early to assess the rookie, but he's seemingly already made a ton of progress since struggling with his get-off at OTAs.

The Georgia Tech product has received a healthy dose of praise from the local media in attendance throughout the week. Likewise, the 24-year-old has also seemingly caught the eye of the coaching staff, as he's already earned first-team reps on defense. With the buzz coming out of camp and the fact that they traded up their final two picks in the draft to land him, he's probably close to locking up a roster spot.

Loser: Terell Smith

Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Terell Smith (32) runs onto the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Bryant wasn't the only member of the secondary to get hurt on Monday, as cornerback Terell Smith also went down. Unfortunately, that's nothing new for him. He's shown flashes whenever he's been healthy, but those flashes have been few and far between... mainly because he hasn't been able to stay healthy.

Smith entered training camp with a real chance to stake a claim on the starting cornerback job opposite Jaylon Johnson. That competition is not yet set in stone, but he can't really make any headway in the training room.

Winner: Tyrique Stevenson

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) warms up during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of the CB2 competition, Tyrique Stevenson was always the favorite to land the job. He's done a good job of living up to his end of the bargain in that regard through the first two weeks of camp. He's gotten his hands on a few passes from Caleb Williams and has held his own in coverage against Chicago's loaded receiver room.

Again, it's still early. The job is far from locked up, and he probably won't have a long leash throughout the entire season. Still, he looks like a solid bet to at least begin the year in the starting lineup. The fact that he's fighting for a new contract could be just the motivation he needs to establish some much-needed consistency.

Loser: Ruben Hyppolite II

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Brandon Codrington (29) runs the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless you're an offensive lineman, dead silence regarding a healthy player is never a good sign. The Bears' coaching staff definitely wanted Ruben Hyppolite II to take a step forward this season, but they also clearly weren't holding their breath for him. They added a significant amount of competition to the LB room this offseason.

Last year's fourth-round selection was reportedly running with the third-team defense, while Nephi Sewell and Wayne Matthews III, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent, were playing with the second team. Could that be a motivation tactic? Sure. It could also indicate that he'll be on the outside looking in on final roster cuts next month.

Winner: Salvon Ahmed

Aug 5, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) and running back Roschon Johnson (23) run on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back Salvon Ahmed has received a healthy amount of praise through the first two weeks of training camp. He's reportedly shown great burst all week, and seems to be in a heated battle with Roschon Johnson for the team's third RB job. The fact that the other two backs, Brittain Brown and Coleman Bennett, haven't gotten any love is also a positive development for Ahmed.

If the team keeps four backs, then the 27-year-old is probably a near-lock (barring a situation where they look to improve the position on the waiver wire). If they only keep three, it wouldn't be shocking to see him take RoJo's job outright. The latter is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a season with only two carries.