ESPN Reporter Names Bears as Candidate to Pursue Trade With Raiders for Maxx Crosby

If we'd point to the biggest disappointment of the 2026 offseason for the Chicago Bears, it's the lack of action at edge rusher.

Despite it being one of the most important positions in the NFL, and despite the Bears having a shaky situation at that position, Chicago has made zero additions to bolster the spot opposite Montez Sweat.

Chicago's situation is shaky because both Austin Booker and Shemar Turner are unproven, and Turner and Dayo Odeyingbo, both of whom were very disappointing last season, are coming back from series injuries.

Despite all that, head coach Ben Johnson has faith that those three players will step up, and better coaching will also help Odeyingbo, Booker and Turner progress to give the Bears what they desperately need, which is a strong complement to Sweat.

Bears named possible suitor for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

ESPN's Dan Graziano took a look at some candidates to be traded at the deadline during the season and he named Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby as one of them.

He also believes the Bears could be a team that pursues Crosby if he becomes available during the season.

"Crosby might stick with the Raiders all year at this point, but if he's going to get traded at all, we're probably looking at something in-season ahead of the deadline," he said. "If a team such as the Cowboys, Bills, Bears or Patriots finds itself in contention and in need of an impact pass rusher, things could get interesting here again."

Of course, Crosby has already been traded once this offseason, but the deal with the Baltimore Ravens was cancelled because Baltimore didn't like what it saw with Crosby's knee, or at least that's what the team has claimed.

Whatever the case may be, Crosby appears set to stay in Las Vegas for now, but that could very well change if the rebuilding Raiders have another poor season.

Could Bears trade for Maxx Crosby?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears were one of the teams to at least check in on Crosby when he was available, general manager Ryan Poles admitted.

"I've said before we're always going to monitor every situation," Poles said. "Sometimes it fits and it works with what you've got going on in terms of resources (salary cap, draft pick compensation), sometimes it doesn't.

"So we were involved. I mean, we checked into it. We looked to see if it made sense, had some dialogue. I'll just leave it at that," Poles added.

It isn't clear just how aggressively the Bears pursued Crosby, but there is absolutely a scenario in which we could see a trade for the five-time Pro Bowler being on the table during the 2026 season.

If the Bears' plan to rely on Odeyingbo, Booker and Turner fails like we think it will and Chicago is playing as well as it did last year and looks like a contender, we'd expect the Bears to get involved if Crosby hits the trade block once again.