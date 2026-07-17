Bears Absolutely Hammered in Rankings That Highlight Chicago's Concern in Front 7

All offseason long we have incessantly covered the concerns the Chicago Bears have in their front seven, and for good reason.

Chicago finished with one of the worst pass-rushes and run defenses in the NFL in 2025, yet the team did nothing to significantly address either concern.

That did not sit well with Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, who ranks the Bears' front-seven as the third-worst in the NFL going into the 2026 campaign.

"Devin Bush is the only notable newcomer to a defensive front that finished 2025 ranked 31st in pass-rush win rate and 26th in run-stop win rate," Sharp wrote.

Only the Atlanta Falcons (No. 31) and Miami Dolphins (No. 32) were ranked worse than the Bears.

Even if you think the Bears' ranking is too harsh, nobody can argue Chicago deserves to be a lot higher than that.

What's the problem?

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with the aforementioned pass-rush and run-stop win rates, the Bears were tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and had the sixth-worst run defense in all of football.

And there is nothing to inspire confidence that the Bears will be able to remedy those issues, either, as the Bears simply plan on relying on better coaching and better play from the same cast.

Across from Montez Sweat, Chicago is hoping Austin Booker will take another step forward and both Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner will bounce back from their serious injuries en route to tallying more than the one sack they combined for in 2025.

"We are excited about the guys that ended up finishing the season on IR, the trajectory that they were on, both Dayo and Shemar," head coach Ben Johnson said. "When you look at it from the start of the season to the point where they both got injured, we saw growth and we saw them trending in the right direction, in terms of what we want to see on game day."

"I think (Montez) Sweat had one of his better years in the NFL. Whether that shows up in the sack total or not, he's a very complete player, both in the run game and pass game. I think you saw tremendous growth from (Austin) Booker when we were finally able to get him back (healthy), as well. The combination of us being able to coach better and those guys taking the next step as part of this system, I think we have some pretty good pieces to work with," Johnson added.

The Bears are hoping Gervon Dexter, Grady Jarrett and free-agent signing Neville Gallimore won't be awful against the run again like each was last season.

Hopefully Devin Bush can manage to make a dent from the linebacker position, also.