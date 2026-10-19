Bears Week 6 Stock Report: Caleb Williams, 2 Defenders Among Those Surging

The Chicago Bears got their QB1 back in Week 6 and that instantly propelled the team to better play en route to a 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The Bears dominated for most of the game before the fourth quarter, when things got hairy as Chicago nearly collapsed. Thankfully, the Bears staved-off Atlanta's comeback.

Caleb Williams' return was everything the Bears could have hoped for, but so was Kyler Gordon's, which showed the veteran defensive back was well worth the wait.

We'll talk about those two and more as we take a look at the risers and fallers in our Week 6 stock report following the win on Sunday.

Rising: Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams returned in Week 6 and didn't miss a beat.

The former No. 1 overall pick was very sharp, completing 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown to zero interceptions. Most importantly, he was fully mobile, as evidenced by his escaping pressure and making throws on the run.

No surprise, the Bears' offense was ignited with Williams under center, as the unit dropped 30 points or more for the first time since Week 1.

Falling: Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, who led the team in rushing and was fourth in receiving yards, was actually having a good game before disaster struck in the fourth quarter.

With the Falcons building momentum in a comeback attempt, the Bears running back coughed up the football, which Atlanta turned into points to bring the game to within one score.

Thankfully, the Bears' defense was able to hold the next time it took the field and the offense ended up running out the clock following that.

Just when it seemed like Johnson took one step forward, he took two steps back with the fumble in a crucial spot. The Bears may have to rely on him for one more game, though, as Kyle Monangai's Week 7 status remains uncertain.

Rising: Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) celebrate during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his 2026 debut, Gordon was an absolute menace in what was a historic performance for the Bears' defensive back.

Gordon notched four tackles, three pressures, three sacks, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in the winning effort. He almost blocked a punt, also.

The three sacks are tied for the most by a cornerback in a single game in NFL history. Bear in mind, Gordon did all of that in just 17 snaps. Talk about making a huge and immediate impact.

Rising: Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears tight end has been on a milk carton for most of the season, but that finally changed in Week 6.

Chicago clearly made it a point of emphasis to get Loveland the ball early and often, and the result was his most productive game of the 2026 season. Loveland finished with season-highs in receptions (six), yards (65) and touchdowns (one).

Hopefully this is just a sign of things to come for the young tight end, who is crucial for the team's offensive success.

Rising: Daniel Hardy

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive line Daniel Hardy (92) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Dayo Odeyingbo on injured reserve and Montez Sweat on a suspension, the Bears needed one of their backup edge rushers to step up.

Well, they got what they needed out of Daniel Hardy, who recorded a team-high six pressures while also tallying the first sack of his NFL career.

The Bears should continue to give Hardy more looks, even when Sweat returns after next week. That will happen by default with Odeyingbo out at least three more games.

Rising: Luther Burden

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We wondered if Burden might take the mantle of the Bears' No. 1 wideout before the season started and he's well on his way, if he isn't there already.

Burden led the Bears with eight receptions and 95 yards in Week 6, and through six contests he has the team lead over Rome Odunze in both of those categories.

The 2025 second-round pick has now out-produced Odunze in four of six games this season.

Rising: Bears fans

The Chicago Bears fans watch the game between Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We didn't need more evidence that Bears fans are some of the most dedicated in the NFL, but we got that anyway on Sunday.

Bears fans invaded the Falcons' home turf on Sunday, and they were so loud that Atlanta had to utilize a silent count on offense, head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted.

Bears fans are special, plain and simple.