Bears Activate Gordon, Place Dayo on IR, Cut Safety Among 6 Roster Moves Before Week 6 Game

The Chicago Bears made a slew of roster moves on Saturday that included the activation of Kyler Gordon.

Gordon, who had been on the PUP list since the offseason due to a calf injury, is now ready to play for the Bears on Sunday after his activation on Saturday.

It remains to be seen how many snaps Gordon will play, but he is expected to return to his job in the slot, which should push Malik Muhammad to the boundary opposite Jaylon Johnson. If that's the case, Tyrique Stevenson will head to the bench.

In addition to activating Gordon, the Bears made a surprising cut, with the team waiving veteran safety Xavier Woods, who was signed during the offseason amid injuries in the secondary.

That almost certainly means that Cam Lewis will be starting at the safety position next to Dillon Thieneman.

The Bears also placed Dayo Odeyingbo on injured reserve thanks to his quadriceps injury he suffered in Week 5.

This means Odeyingbo will miss at least the next four games, which is a devastating blow to the pass-rush, as Odeyingbo had the team lead in pressures and was second in sacks. Chicago is going to be very short-handed for the next two games because Montez Sweat is also out because of a suspension.

Chicago made three moves involving the practice squad. Nick McCloud has been promoted to the active roster and both linebacker Buddy Johnson and running back Zavier Scott garnered an elevation for Week 6.

The elevation of McCloud could be an indication that the Bears don't expect Stevenson to play. The veteran cornerback is on the injury report with a hamstring injury and is questionable to play.

Johnson's elevation is in response to the Bears missing both T.J. Edwards and rookie Keyshaun Elliott. Edwards and Elliott were ruled out on Friday with hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively.

Scott will give the Bears a third running back with Kyle Monangai ruled out for a second straight game. Monangai is dealing with a turf toe injury, but he is expected to avoid injured reserve, which puts him in play to return next week or the week after.

The issue with a possible return in Week 7 for Monangai is the fact that the Bears will be playing on a short week. Nevertheless, head coach Ben Johnson said Monangai is "trending in the right direction," so he's making progress.

One move we were hoping to see was the removal of Caleb Williams from the injury report. However, that did not happen and instead his status remains up in the air with the questionable tag.

The Bears will release their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, so we'll know for sure if Williams is playing by then.