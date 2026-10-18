The Chicago Bears waited a long time for Kyler Gordon to make his 2026 debut, but it was very much worth the wait.

Gordon suffered a calf injury in the offseason and was sidelined through the offseason program, training camp and the first five games of the 2026 campaign.

There was no shortage of controversy surrounding his absence, also, as fans were frustrated with the oft-injured defensive back and both head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles publicly voiced frustration as well.

However, that was thrown in the trash after just one game. Gordon made his debut in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons and was the best defensive player on the field, and maybe the best player regardless of position in the Bears' 31-23 victory.

Kyler Gordon's historic performance

Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) strips the ball from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gordon finished with four tackles, tied for the third-most on the team, and he notched four pressures, three sacks, three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

The veteran defensive back's biggest play of the game came in the fourth quarter, when the Falcons were driving to tie the game and Gordon sacked Michael Penix Jr. and forced a fumble that the defense was able to recover.

Gordon dropped back into coverage for just six snaps, per Pro Football Focus, and didn't allow a completion on the only pass thrown his way.

Gordon's success when asked to blitz was especially important with the Bears missing two of their best edge rushers, Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo, who were out on Sunday due to suspension and injury, respectively.

Gordon is the first defensive back in 40 years to have three sacks and multiple forced fumbles in the same game, according to Novig. Gordon is also the lightest NFL player by weight since 1985 to record that many sacks and forced fumbles in a game, per OptaStats.

Adding to all that, Gordon's three sacks are tied for the most ever in a game by a cornerback, Pro Football Focus noted.

What Gordon, Bears said about his return

Chicago Bears defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) strips the ball from Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) during the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He makes us better as a team," Grady Jarrett said after the game. "We're super excited to have him back, and just continue to elevate not only this defense, but the whole team."

"I feel like I just picked up where I left off," Gordon said when asked if he thought his debut was a reintroduction for what he can do. "Just continue to stack and try to be the best I can be."

Gordon's contribution in the pass-rush was enormous, but his return also allows the Bears to deploy their best cornerback combination.

With Gordon now in the slot, the Bears can put Malik Muhammad on the boundary in place of Tyrique Stevenson, who has been a liability all season long.

If Jaylon Johnson can get back on track, and Muhammad can keep playing at a high level like he has this season, Chicago's secondary is going to be very good.

And, lest we forget, Coby Bryant has yet to play a snap in 2026 as he recovers from an injury. Bryant was spotted walking around before the game and he looks to be on track to return at some point this season.