One Chicago Bears Position Battle Just Took an Interesting Turn at Training Camp

The Chicago Bears have openly stated that there would be a battle for the starting left tackle job this offseason in the wake of Ozzy Trapilo's torn patellar tendon that could sideline him for at least most of the season.

However, it wasn't much of a competition through the spring after Braxton Jones received all of the first-team reps during both OTAs and minicamp, which is why he has been considered the clear favorite in a competition that didn't look to be much of a competition at all before training camp.

Things shifted a bit on Thursday during the Bears' second practice of training camp, though. According to multiple reports from beat writers on the ground, Jedrick Wills saw some first-team looks.

"Jedrick Wills took a few reps with the starters at left tackle," the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond wrote.

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs echoed Hammond's note about Wills getting first-team reps while also noting that "Braxton Jones got majority of (one) reps at (left tackle)."

Meanwhile, it doesn't look like either Kiran Amegadjie or Theo Benedet are in the mix currently, as both worked with the second team, with Benedet at right tackle and Amegadjie at left tackle, Hammond added. Wills also worked with the second team and rotated reps with Amegadjie at left tackle.

What Jedrick Wills' first-team reps mean

Former Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills. | USA TODAY Sports

Wills taking first-team reps at left tackle at least makes things more interesting in a competition that was initially slated to have four competitors.

Now, it appears to be a two-man race between Wills and Jones without any first-team participation from Benedet or Amegadjie during the spring and first two days of training camp.

That said, Jones should still be viewed as the heavy favorite until we see more regular reps with the ones for Wills, who will most likely factor in as tackle depth in his first season in Chicago.

Wills' ascension to first-team reps is also a bad sign for Amegadjie because it's safe to assume he's trailing Wills on the depth chart, which puts the 2024 third-round pick firmly on the roster bubble.