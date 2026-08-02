Why the Chicago Bears Left Tackle Battle Isn't Nearly as Close as Fans Think

The Chicago Bears entered the offseason with the goal of having a competition at left tackle between at least Braxton Jones, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills after Ozzy Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon during last year's playoffs.

That didn't look like much of a competition through the spring, though, as the Bears gave all of the first-team reps to Jones during OTAs and minicamp.

However, there has been a shift during training camp, as the Bears have given the majority of left tackle reps to Amegadjie and Wills during the third and fourth practices, respectively, after Jones received the vast majority of first-team reps on Days 1 and 2.

That would seem to suggest that things are tightening in the battle at left tackle, but we wouldn't go as far as to say that for a few reasons.

Why LT battle isn't as close as it seems

Former Cleveland Browns tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While things have changed since the spring when it comes to the Bears divvying up first-team reps at left tackle, the fact that Jones dominated looks there during the spring was the first sign he is a clear favorite for the job.

Then, at the outset of training camp, Jones received quite a bit of praise from general manager Ryan Poles, who noted that Jones is in "a really good spot" because he is the healthiest he has been since his rookie season.

"It's going to be a great competition," Poles said. "I think we've got Braxton at a really good spot, probably the healthiest he's been since his first year. So he's going to compete, he's got a lot of snaps under his belt."

Along with all of those snaps, Jones has a history of success as a left tackle. Prior to a down season in 2025, when Jones was also coming back from a significant injury, Jones proved to be a starting-caliber player.

We cannot say the same for Wills, who has struggled mightily during his career and has had issues staying healthy. Meanwhile, Amegadjie has just 119 career snaps under his belt at left tackle, all of which came in 2024, and he's a total wild card as a result.

The fact of the matter is, Jones is the most established player the Bears have in the competition and that likely has the coaching staff trusting him more than Wills and Amegadjie, which is certainly crucial for such an important position.

Despite the recent shake-up with first-team left tackle reps, we would be shocked if it isn't Jones protecting Caleb Williams' blindside come Week 1.