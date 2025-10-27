The Bears' good, bad and ugly includes a Caleb Williams record
There will be plenty of references to penalties, to Caleb Williams' inabilities in the red zone and elsewhere but the bottom line against Baltimore came down to one thing.
It usually does against a team playing a rather base type offense, especially when they need to use a backup quarterback.
The Bears lost to the Ravens 30-16 because they got beat up on the line of scrimmage, particularly their defense.
"We didn't stop the run at all today," safety Kevin Byard told reporters afterward. "They ran for 180 or something like that. We knew what kind of game it was going to be."
Actually it was 177 yards and not 180.
The Bears defensive front played the way it did throughout the second half against Minnesota in the opener instead of the way they did against New Orleans and Washington.
That's easy to explain. Baltimore is not New Orleans or Washington. Their offensive line is better. They play a power game. The way to beat them is either be better at the power game than Baltimore or not get into that with them.
That would mean come out firing the ball and playing a lot of spread offense.
You get the Ravens behind by more than 6-0 and then play ball control yourself and force them into playing outside their element. The failure of the Bears to get into the end zone on their first two drives set the tone for what happened later. It meant they couldn't play with the lead and couldn't force the Ravens into throwing situations.
The Bears were better against Baltimore than Johnson's old team was against them in 2023. The Lions played there and lost 33-6, although they faced a little bit better starting quarterback.
Handling the Ravens is best done the way the Rams did it in Week 7. Pass the ball, score, get a lead and play ball control after it. A lead isn't 6-0. It's 10-0 or more.
Johnson needs to alter his game plans against teams like Baltimore. Fortunately, there aren't many teams like them.
It was about the ugliest thing about this loss.
There was good, bad and ugly in Sunday's Bears defeat and here is the rest of it:
The Good
Rome Odunze's receiving
It wasn't perfect. Odunze dropped another diving catch at the sideline on an off-platform Williams throw that he easily could have made. But you can't complain about seven catches and 114 yards except for the fact it didn't include a TD catch. With a long catch of only 27, it's apparent Odunze was getting consistent, good yardage on his receptions. Unfortunately for the Bears, as happens often for Odunze, his good games are wasted when they lose.
Odunze has four 100-yard games and all came in losses.
The Homecoming Boy
Bears kick returner Devin Duvernay had a season-long 49-yard kick return against the team that drafted him. He spent his first four seasons with the Ravens. His average of 32 yards on kick returns was a Bears season high for a game.
Caleb Williams' %
He finally got above 60% completions in a game again at 65.8% (25 of 38). Of course, when they were behind all day it didn't make a lot of difference.
DJ Moore catch
The one-handed 42-yard grab threatened to give them a desperation chance at forcing overtime before they once again bogged down at the goal line. A truly remarkable catch and unbelievable throw under heavy pressure by Williams. It was Moore's longest pass catch of the season and third-longest pass play they've had this season.
The Bad
Situational Bears football
The Bears were 1-for-3 in the red zone to Baltimore's 3-for-6, 1-for-3 in goal-to-go situations to Baltimore's 3-for-3,
They also gave up 13 first downs via the run to Baltimore and had only five themselves. They couldn't get running first downs because they were inconsistent setting up convertible situations on first and second down.
"In those situations, there were multiple times where our first or second play didn’t keep us on track, and we have to find ways to get back on track and either get the first down, or if it’s second-down-and-long, we have to find a way to get down to third-down-and-short," Williams pointed out. "That comes down to me; that comes down to us as players bulldozing and getting forward and falling forward to be able to get as many yards and dirty yards as we can to be able to stay in more manageable situations, instead of being in some longer third downs and second downs.”
The Ravens had 16 first downs either by penalty or by rushing and it let them control the clock.
The penalty flags
It wasn't so much the 11 penalty flags to only five for the Ravens–this kind of thing happens every week. Instead, it was the combination of when they happened and yardage.
They gave up three first downs via penalty and 34 more yards than the Ravens had walked off. Those 34 yards in a game like this, and the first downs, let Baltimore control the clock.
The Ugly
The physical beating
Not only did the Ravens beat up the Bears defensive front for 177 yards rushing but they literally beat them up. Shemar Turner and Dominique Robinson suffered injuries. Also, receivers Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus had injuries in the game, as well. A team without its top three cornerbacks and starting tight end due to injuries can't afford more players out.
Ravens QB situation
Yeah, they won. They also made a mockery of NFL rules with how they announced the health of Lamar Jackson. The NFL needs to take away a draft pick to make an example of them.
Williams' Bears record
Williams' 25 completions brought his total for two seasons to 489 and broke the mark held by Mitchell Trubisky of 485 completions for his first two seasons. The ugly part is not Williams or his completions. It's that he only needed 486 completions for his first two years to set a franchise record, another reminder of how bad the Bears have been at quarterback over the years and how poorly they've drafted.
