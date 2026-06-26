Analyst Says Caleb Williams Makes Chicago a Soap Opera Team But the Drama Has Been Tame

If there's one thing we can say for sure about Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, it's that he attracts plenty of attention.

Williams has been a polarizing figure dating back to his days in college, when he had no shortage of hype as the next great NFL prospect, and that has continued over his two years in the NFL.

Ahead of his third season, Williams is looking to cement himself as the Bears' locked-in franchise quarterback, and as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, labels he took a step closer to last year.

But, first things first, Williams has to navigate the offseason and Athlon Sports' Andrew Perloff believes the young signal-caller makes the Bears one of the top "soap opera candidates."

"Quarterback Caleb Williams is fun to watch and knows how to generate a headline," he wrote. "He was on the cover of Madden this offseason and just this week his effort to trademark 'Iceman' was shot down because it conflicted with a boot that was trademarked in 1988."

"With head coach Ben Johnson entering his second season, they have a real chance to make an impact in the standings as well," Perloff added.

Caleb Williams, Iceman and the Madden cover

NBA legend George Gervin. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Williams has had no issues drawing attention this offseason, as Perloff points out. The good news is, the reasons for that aren't anything bad.

First, Williams had the goal of trademarking his "Iceman" nickname but didn't have the approval of basketball fans or NBA legend George Gervin, who has had that nickname forever.

Williams tried to trademark it anyway, but was denied because of a 1988 patent from LaCrosse Footwear.

Then, Williams was announced as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 27, making him the first Bears player in franchise history to earn that honor. That will only make expectations for Williams higher, and now he has to avoid the Madden curse.

A tame offseason soap opera, at best

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

I guess we can call those two things drama, but other than that, it has been a very tame offseason for Williams and the Bears. There is no drama in Chicago's locker room, nor is there anything troubling happening with Williams off the field.

The real drama will begin once the season starts.

Williams still has to prove himself and his ability or inability to do so will be a major story line throughout the season.