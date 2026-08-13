The One Quarterback Trait That's Powering Caleb Williams' Rise

Chicago Bears fans breathed a collective sigh of relief last year when Caleb Williams displayed remarkable improvement from his underwhelming rookie season. His sack total plummeted, his deep ball accuracy improved, and Williams became arguably the most clutch quarterback in the NFL with a record-tying six fourth-quarter comebacks.

Many things factor into Williams' current rise up the quarterback rankings. First and foremost is the arrival of head coach Ben Johnson, who recently made waves by saying he wants to break the 2013 Broncos' scoring record. But Williams himself deserves a lot of credit for his transformation as a quarterback, and at the heart of his development lies one trait that could best be described as his superpower: his arm strength.

Caleb Williams' best trait is something that can't be taught

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams stands on the field during training camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky just released his annual list ranking the Top 10 NFL quarterbacks by traits. In this ranking, Orlovsky selects seven traits that quarterbacks must have to be successful and names the 10 best players for each category. When it comes to arm strength, Orlovsky selected Josh Allen and Justin Herbert for the first and second spots, then placed Williams at No. 3.

"Williams got legit consideration for No. 1," Orlovsky wrote. "He made some miraculous passes from unorthodox positions in 2025, including a 40-plus-yard strike to the end zone late in the divisional round while back-pedaling." The throw he's talking about needs no introduction, as it was arguably the most astonishing play in recent NFL playoff history. Even seven months later, that play went viral again after Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico referenced it in last week's NFL Hall of Fame Game.

And that was just one play out of many. Orlovsky could have talked about the 4th-and-eight throw to Rome Odunze in the Wild Card round, or Williams' flea-flicker pass to Luther Burden III in Week 3. Who could forget the walk-off touchdown throw to DJ Moore to beat the Green Bay Packers in overtime in Week 16?

The best thing about this part of Williams' game, however, is the fact that it can't be taught. Sack avoidance can be taught. Accuracy can be developed. Diagnosing defenses comes with experience. But the sheer arm strength of Williams can't be duplicated. You're either born with it or you aren't.

How arm strength is the key to the rest of Caleb Williams' game

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams passes the ball during Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without this God-given gift of arm strength, it's highly doubtful that Williams would have been successful in 2025. In fact, the difference wouldn't even be close. Think about the other improvements Williams made in 2025. He deep ball accuracy, throwing on the run, standing tall in the pocket and delivering strikes, as he did in Week 9 when he hit Colston Loveland with an absolute missile for the go-ahead touchdown.

None of this would have been possible if Williams possessed just average arm strength. Remember, there's more to arm strength than just tossing the ball 60 yards down the field. As Orlovsky noted in his rankings, you have to consider the role it plays in making off-platform throws, making throws on the run, changing arm angles when the pass rush gets close, delivering balls into windows the size of a mailbox.

Think back to the Bears' Week 15 game, when Williams threw a touchdown to DJ Moore that zipped past the outstretched arms of not one but two defenders. If any other quarterback attempts that throw, it's picked off, and that's why it looks like a bad pass. But for Caleb Williams, that's not a bad pass. He knew he could put enough power behind that ball to beat the defenders, and that's exactly what he did.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks to QB Caleb Williams at practice. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams appeared in five of Orlovsky's seven quarterback traits rankings, a vast improvement from last year's list. Amazingly, Williams still has so much more room to develop even further. If he continues to hone his craft and taking coaching from Ben Johnson, he truly could become an all-time great quarterback.

There are many things that Williams does well as a quarterback, and traits that he must continue to develop, too. But for now, it's his arm strength that powers the rest of his game, and that's what should scare opposing defenses most.