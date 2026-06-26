Caleb Williams Tried to Trademark Iceman and a Boot Company Got in the Way

For much of the 2026 offseason, the wins have continued rolling in for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. After a breakout season and his first ever playoff victory, Williams saw his PB-and-J snack brand strike a new partnership with the NFLPA, and followed that by landing on the Madden 27 cover, making him the first Chicago Bear to ever grace the cover of the Madden video game.

But it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the young quarterback and businessman. Williams' "Iceman" nickname controversy blew up on social media when it was announced that he had filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to trademark the Iceman moniker. This he did in order to make sure controlled his own image and likeness on branded merchandise being sold.

That didn't go over well with NBA legend George Gervin, who himself was known as Iceman during his playing days over 50 years ago. Gervin also filed a trademark request with the USPTO. Now, ESPN's Michael Rothstein is reporting that Williams' trademark attempt has been initially refused. Not because of Gervin's trademark request, but because there's a potential conflict with an unexpected brand: LaCross Footwear.

Apparently, LaCrosse has a line of insulated boots named 'Iceman', and the USPTO has determined upon an initial review that Williams' trademark request could cause confusion between the brands.

Common nicknames are nothing new for Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks to pass during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

I'm no lawyer, but that reasoning strikes me as a tad flimsy. Surely a sudden influx of T-shirts, hats, and water bottles bearing the name Iceman alongside a silhouette of Caleb Williams' famous 'Jumpman' throw will not lead people to believe that Chicagoans have unexpectedly become huge admirers of a specific brand of insulated boots.

Unfortunately for Williams, Iceman has been a popular nickname for athletes, superheroes, and apparently a line of insulated boots. Trademarking may prove a more difficult and time-consuming process than anyone expected it to be. Be that as it may, it still makes good business sense for him to try, and it's likely that he will eventually get it. Many trademark applications are initially refused, and Williams can still appeal the USPTO's decision.

Of course, Williams is likely used to dealing with a nickname in common usage. The Iceman moniker didn't stick until late in the 2025 season, but in college, his nickname wasn't any more unique. Due to his otherworldly level of play at Oklahoma and Southern California, Williams was often known as 'Superman'.

Iceman will live on, with or without an official trademark

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Whether or not Williams will prevail in his quest for a trademark ultimately has little to do with Bears fans, aside from potentially missing out on some really cool merchandise. The real Iceman isn't Caleb Williams the businessman but Caleb Williams the quarterback, and he's not going anywhere. He wasn't given that nickname for no reason, after all.

With a year of experience in head coach Ben Johnson's system now under his belt, Williams is primed for a massive step forward in 2026. Former NFL quarterback and four-time Pro Bowler Derek Carr believes that Williams is not even close to his ceiling in this league, and he's far from the first person to say that this offseason. NFL analyst Kay Adams, speaking on her Up & Adams Show podcast, picked Williams as a dark horse MVP candidate in 2026.

By all accounts, the Iceman will continue to show up in Soldier Field just when the fans need him most, regardless of whether or not he'll have his own line of merchandise.