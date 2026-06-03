Caleb Williams Makes Franchise History as First Bears Player to Grace Madden Cover

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will be gracing the cover of Madden NFL 27 this year.

After rumors were floating around that Williams would be on the cover of the wildly-popular video game franchise, EA Sports confirmed that would indeed be the case on Wednesday.

"The Iceman arrives," Madden NFL 26 posted on X, along with a rendering of Williams on the cover of the video game.

The video game is also planning on doing a full reveal of the cover on Thursday, June 4.

This amounts to franchise history for the Bears, as Williams is the only player in team history to be featured on a Madden cover.

There will be two different covers. The Deluxe Edition features a close-up of Williams with snow falling around him, while the standard edition sees Williams throwing a jump pass.

Here are Caleb Williams' two Madden covers. His jumpman pass, best remembered by the 4th/8 throw to Rome Odunze in the playoffs, is the cover of the Standard Edition. Williams' "Iceman" celebration will be the cover of the Deluxe Edition. pic.twitter.com/ecsmZh1MNp — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) June 3, 2026

"When I received the call from Madden, it was like my childhood dream was coming true," he said, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "Being on the cover of 'Madden NFL 27' is a full-circle moment.

"I grew up playing Madden and imagining what it would be like to be part of the game," Williams added. "I know fans are going to love what's new in this year's game, and I'm looking forward to getting my rating up to a 99 by the end of the season."

Williams will sport an initial rating of 90 overall, so he's got some work to do in order to improve his rating to the highest possible one, which is 99.

"Caleb Williams is what a true face of the franchise looks like -- the culmination of many moments in the Chicago Bears' incredible history that has led them to their electric, generational quarterback," said Evan Dexter, EA Sports' vice president of franchise strategy and marketing, Evan Dexer, said. "Madden NFL 27 aims to put more of those critical moments and key management decisions, with meaningful consequences that echo across the NFL, in the hands of our players so that they can build a league that's truly their own.

"Just like Caleb, the future of football in 'Madden NFL 27' is thrilling and more dynamic than ever before. We can't wait for fans to see it on June 4."

The official release date of the video game has not been revealed, but it always comes out some time in August, so we can expect it then.

The only concern is the dreaded Madden curse. Let's just hope Williams can avoid that in what is going to be a season in which both he and Chicago have very high expectations.