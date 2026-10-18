Caleb Williams Headlines Biggest Winners From Bears Week 6 Win in Atlanta

The Chicago Bears came away with an impressive 31-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons today.

The final score doesn't tell the full story, as the Bears controlled the tempo for the first 49 minutes before the Falcons scored twice in the span of four minutes midway through the fourth quarter.

While it wasn't a flawless showing by any means (largely due to 12 penalties for 133 yards), a few players enjoyed great performances. Who managed to stand out from their peers in that regard?

Caleb Williams

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams showed Chicago's offense what they've been missing over the past month against Atlanta. The Bears star signal-caller was electric from start to finish, hitting throws all over the field and getting all his playmakers involved in the process. He completed his first 12 attempts (a career-high) and diced up the Falcons' talented secondary to the tune of 30 completions off 36 attempts for 305 yards and a passing TD.

Most importantly, he also wasn't slowed by the hamstring injury. The Bears ran their normal complement of roll-outs, and he also didn't shy away from navigating around the pocket (and out of it). The sky wasn't falling with Williams out of the lineup, but they have a limitless ceiling when he's under center.

Colston Loveland

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pass in front of Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We finally saw the Colston Loveland we expected to see this season against Atlanta. The pass-catcher started the game with a bang, catching three passes for 36 yards and an impressive touchdown grab in traffic on the first drive. He finished the contest with six catches for 65 yards.

He wasn't perfect (he dropped a pass in the end zone and committed one holding penalty and another EXTREMELY weak offensive pass interference penalty), but today was by far his best game of the season. Loveland will hopefully use today's performance as a launching pad for the rest of the year.

Luther Burden III

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tom Brady sang Luther Burden III's praises early in the FOX broadcast, and the pass-catcher promptly showed everyone why the seven-time Super Bowl winner is so high on him. Atlanta's defense had few answers for him, and he led the team with with eight grabs for 95 yards.

Burden is electric with the ball in his hands, and he gained a ton of yards after the catch today. His 25-yard catch midway through the third quarter was arguably his most impressive play, as he high-pointed the ball and managed to come down with it despite being hit by two defenders.

Kyler Gordon

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now we know why Dennis Allen was so excited to see Kyler Gordon in his defense. Was anyone more impactful on a play-to-play basis than cornerback Gordon today? We don't yet know how many plays he was out there (it felt like roughly 15-20 defensive snaps), but he still made a major impact despite the limited snap count.

Few cover men are as aggressive near the line of scrimmage as Gordon, and he showed those traits in the Bears' win. He nabbed three sacks (two of which resulted in fumbles) and an impressive TFL in which he shot a gap to bring down Bijan Robinson in the backfield.

Dennis Allen

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a ton of injuries on defense, but you wouldn't know it from today's contest. They got major contributions from reserve players across all three levels. While they gave up two scores on consecutive drives in the fourth quarter, that was partially due to having backups on the field (no way of knowing where the blame goes with that decision).

The fact that it was difficult to narrow down any other significant individual defensive performances is a testament to the unit's overall performance. Chicago's defense has struggled mightily in two games this season, but has performed admirably in every other contest. Allen deserves a world of credit for that fact.