Sky Isn't Falling Over Chicago Bears Amid Caleb Williams' Potential 4-Game Absence

The Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles later tonight. They'll do so with third-string quarterback Case Keenum under center.

Meanwhile, starter Caleb Williams will be watching from the sidelines. ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that he's dealing with a grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to keep him out for the next 3-4 weeks.

Some fans are equally nervous to watch the Keenum-led offense on primetime as they were excited to see Williams take the field two weeks ago. The experts have already all but conceded the victory to Philly.

On one hand, I understand the trepidation. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is one of the league's premier shot-callers, and Philadelphia has a lot of talent on that side of the ball. If the Bears get blown out in front of a national audience, some will already throw in the towel, and most will cancel the Super Bowl parade.

It might be too early to do that, though. There's still plenty of reason for optimism about where the Bears are headed, and that includes tonight's contest.

Ben Johnson is more important to Bears offense than Case Keenum is

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson watches game play against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Do you think Johnson got much sleep this week? We don't either. Rest is for the weak when you've got to gameplan against a Vic Fangio defense with a 38-year-old journeyman quarterback under center.

Fortunately for Johnson, the Eagles haven't exactly looked like an imposing force through the first two weeks. The Titans look every bit like one of the league's worst teams, and they took Philadelphia down the wire last week.

Both Tennessee (122 rushing yards) and Washington (132 rushing yards) found success on the ground against the Eagles, and that's the blueprint the Bears will look to replicate tonight. They also found a LOT of success on the ground in their matchup last season, when Chicago ran for 281 yards. Unlike tonight's matchup, that game was also played in enemy territory.

If they can do that, then Keenum should be able to efficiently manage the game through play action. Johnson is in charge of putting the offensive gameplan together, and he obviously won't put too much on the veteran's plate.

The schedule is not what it appeared to be

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A loss tonight also wouldn't be a major blow to their playoff odds. Sure, both teams could be fighting for one Wild Card spot, but the Bears still believe they can win the division. They're not changing their target amid a run of bad luck in the QB health department.

Before the season began, the Bears' tough schedule was a massive talking point. With three games in the books, those concerns were seemingly vastly overblown. Each of their next four opponents (Jets, Packers, Falcons, and Patriots) sit at 1-2. Shockingly, the Jets have looked the most impressive of the bunch, and they're beat up (Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson both got hurt against Detroit) entering next week's matchup.

Meanwhile, the Packers and Patriots have both fallen well below expectations through their first three games. So have the 0-3 Buccaneers, who the Bears host in Week 9. Their Week 8 opponent, the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, just lost to the Marcus Mariota-led Commanders. Nobody on their schedule looks like world beaters right now.

Sure, the Bears might fall to 1-2 tonight with Keenum under center. They don't hand out the Lombardi Trophy on September 28, though. Ben Johnson and Co. still have plenty of time to right the ship (like they were forced to do at this point last year) and put themselves in that conversation come January.

Luckily, they'll enjoy a much better bill of health at quarterback the rest of the way. Bears fans need to practice patience, regardless of how tonight's contest goes.