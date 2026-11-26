The Chicago Bears had a bumpy road to get there, but they found a way to beat their division rival, the Detroit Lions, on Thursday by a score of 39-35.

The trailed in this game for the first time in five games, and they did so on multiple occasions, even falling behind by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter before storming back to pull out a last-second victory over Detroit.

Now, the Bears sit in first place in the NFC North entering Week 13 and are riding as high as they have all season long on a six-game winning streak.

Here's the takeaways from Week 12.

Iceman does it again

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on from the bench in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The swing of emotions for the Bears during this game cannot be understated, but Caleb Williams fully lived up to his "Iceman" nickname by keeping his cool and delivering.

With the Bears down 35-24 with a little over eight minutes left, Williams led the Bears on a three-play, 71-yard, one-minute drive to cut the deficit to one score.

Then after two clutch stops by the Bears' defense, Williams showed the ice water in his veins by leading Chicago on a 13-play, 68-yard drive that concluded with a great throw and sensational catch by Rome Odunze to take the lead and seal the win with six seconds remaining.

Williams finished the game having completed 30-of-44 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns to zero picks, and he exorcised the demon that was the Lions, who he had never beaten before.

Just an incredible showing from the former No. 1 overall pick.

Protection issues

Detroit Lions defensive end Derrick Moore (8) strip sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) as tight end Sam Roush (87) defends in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Williams' showing even more impressive is the fact that he was under duress for much of the game, which led to the Bears quarterback showing clear frustration on the sideline.

Williams was sacked four times and was pressued at least a dozen times overall. But it wasn't just about the lackluster protection from the offensive line. Blitz pickup by the running backs wasn't great, either.

Williams found a way, but the Bears need to be better for their franchise quarterback.

Defense crashes back down to Earth but comes up huge

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing fantastic football the last three weeks, the Bears' defense met its match with an elite Lions offense.

Dennis Allen's defense allowed 35 points and a whopping 549 yards of offense, including 246 on the ground. For reference, Chicago had given up 54 points combined the last three games.

But, when it mattered most, Chicago's unit stepped up.

As the Bears tried to get back into the game after falling behind two scores in the fourth quarter, the defense forced a pick and a turnover on downs to give Williams and Co. a chance, and the offense capitalized en route to victory.

Closer than it should've been

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we're being real here, the Bears should have won this game a lot more convincingly than they did.

Not only did Colston Loveland lose a fumble on the first drive of the game that was almost certainly going to result in points, but Williams' fumble near the end of the first half that led to nine quick points for Detroit was also a big factor in making this game closer than it should've been.

But, hey, the Bears won the game and at the end of the day, that's all that matters.

Colston Loveland injury concern

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears might have been dealt a devastating blow on Thursday after Colston Loveland suffered a knee injury in the first quarter before immediately being ruled out.

Loveland was carted off the sideline into the locker room and was in tears, according to CBS' Tracy Wolfson, which is a terrible sign and could indicate it's something significant.

It would obviously be a brutal blow to Chicago's offense, especially with Cole Kmet out for the season.

Stephen Carlson and rookie Sam Roush are the only healthy tight ends on the active roster and Qadir Ismail is on the practice squad. Safe to say, Chicago's room is in big trouble.

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