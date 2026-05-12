Caleb Williams Gets a Familiar Safety Valve With the Kyron Hudson Signing

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL is a business built on production, and the Chicago Bears' signing of wide receiver Kyron Hudson proves chemistry can lead to opportunities, if that chemistry can lead to boosted stats. Hudson and Caleb Williams spent two seasons together at USC, a tenure that produced five touchdowns and a viral library of contested catches. By adding a 212-pound receiver, who already knows the timing of Williams’ scrambles, the Bears are at least intrigued in expanding on the foundation the pair has already built. But the odds are long, to put it mildly.

Nov 23, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) pulls down a pass during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Will past experience matter at Halas Hall?

Unlike life in general, in the NFL it's not about who you know but what you can do.

For that reason, the Bears can probably count out any type of contribution from newly signed former USC and Penn State wide receiver Kyron Hudson. Even if he is Williams' former teammate, it's not going to matter much even if the Bears are relatively short on X-type receivers like Hudson.

Being the quarterback's past teammate and friend didn't mean much for John Jackson III beyond a stay on the practice squad in 2024 and then a brief stay at 2025 training camp before being waived. Jackson had been labeled one of Williams' best friends and the two could be found regularly together away from Halas Hall at Chicago sporting events or in public. However, Jackson still never made it into an NFL game.

Hudson does have a better resume than Jackson, with 95 receptions for 1,095 yards, and an ability to use his size in the red zone. He also had 10 TD catches and is a taller player. The Bears have relatively few pass catchers who have X-type receiver bodies, with only Rome Odunze (6-5, 214) and Jahdae Walker (6-3, 206) coming in as possible bigger targets over 6-foot and 200 pounds.

Walker played briefly last year in Chicago more like a Z-receiver or slot than an X, so there is opportunity for Hudson.

Trojans go back on top ✌️



Kyron Hudson's first TD catch of the season puts @uscfb ahead of No. 4 Penn State.#B1GFootball on CBS 📺 pic.twitter.com/IAJHtfkJOW — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 12, 2024

In the end, there are too many reasons to expect he'll never be able to crack the regular roster and could even be challenged to make the practice squad.

Low athletic measurements

Although an X-receiver type doesn't need to be the fastest player — former Bears X-type Allen Robinson, for example, ran only 4.6 in the 40 — it definitely still helps to have the speed. Hudson ran only a 4.64 in the 40 at a pro day, and those are notorious for trimming hundredths if not tenths of seconds from times to favor hometown heroes. It's the old 39-yard dash, as they say.

#DaBears have signed former Penn State and USC Wide Receiver Kyron Hudson.



Had a look through my scouting report on him and this is the condensed version:



Strengths

• Elite contested-catch ability

• Strong hands & body control

• Physical “X” receiver style

• Reliable in… pic.twitter.com/chFFOkkO3Q — Ciaran 🐻🇮🇪 (@IrishBearsShow) May 11, 2026

What an X-type needs is ability to go up and get the ball and be physical. Hudson showed an ability to make some really incredible catches in college, and Williams himself even called attention to one on social media.

Still, the physical tools seem to be lacking. Hudson's vertical leap at his pro day was only 30 1/2 inches.

No block no rock

Johnson's offense doesn't utilize an X-type receiver in the way many other teams do. It's not going to be his go-to guy. The slot receiver and the move-tight end have those roles in this attack.

So the X-type must do something, and for Johnson it's being a good blocker and sure-handed type. He utilized Tim Patrick this way with the Lions.

KYRON HUDSON TOOK A MAN’S SOUL pic.twitter.com/MUbNGXCYzd — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 23, 2025

Collegiate assessments offer little hope for Hudson in this regard, at least according to an assessment by State College.com's Joel Haas after last season at Penn State.

"Hudson saw his snap share decrease throughout the year, failing to produce in the passing game and struggling as a run blocker," Haas wrote.

There is some evidence Hudson can do this task if he puts his mind to it, though.

Kyron Hudson showed us his abilities at WR yesterday, but he is a selfless blocker! He made this kickoff return happen! 3 blocks in one play pic.twitter.com/f6NVBvkbUG — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) August 31, 2025

Inconsistent production

While Hudson had the occasional spectacular catch, his overall numbers never materialized.

When Hudson transferred to Penn State, the deck appeared to have been cleared for him to compete. Penn State had just lost its top three players in receiving yards and Hudson had to compete with fellow transfers for his playing time, but saw it decrease as the year went along.

He had only nine receptions at Penn State once the Big Ten opponents began.

TOUCHDOWN KYRON HUDSON.



Penn State goes up 27-3. pic.twitter.com/VMIwx9Jegn — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) August 30, 2025

Bottom Line

For Hudson to have a chance to make it even as just a practice squad player, he'll need to develop the consistency of production he never showed at USC and Penn State. The flash plays he produced in the past may not need to occur at a greater rate but the routine plays must.

A good case can be made for retaining Hudson for the practice squad, and it really has nothing to do with being Williams' past teammate. There has been enough production to suggest Hudson might develop into a contributor, but the Bears might even have this with Michigan State undrafted receiver Omari Kelly, who signed before Hudson did.

Tim Patrick is a low-cost FA WR who might interest the #Bears. In his sole season with Ben Johnson & Lions he had 33 catches, for 394 yards and three TDs. But it was his size & blocking that Johnson was most enamored with. pic.twitter.com/0Tn4FtxTXg — Barroom | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) March 5, 2026

X: BearsOnSI