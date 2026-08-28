Carnell Tate Admits Bears Fan Dad Won't Wear Titans Gear For Preseason Week 3 Game

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is an Illinois native, grew up a Chicago Bears fan, and his father still is one.

So, that makes things a bit interesting in the Tate family this week as the Titans take on the Bears in the preseason finale.

Tate addressed his fandom growing up after the joint practice between Tennessee and Chicago on Thursday and revealed he was a big fan of Jay Cutler, Matt Forte and Brandon Marshall.

He also noted how his Dad is a Bears fan, except for when the Titans play against Chicago.

"I grew up a Chicago Bears fan. My dad's a Chicago Bears fan, still is, except when we play them, so yeah, I'm just wishing this city well," he said. "We love Jay Cutler out there, Matt Forte, and (Brandon Marshall).

The really interesting part came when Tate was asked if his father would be wearing Titans gear for the game against the Bears. Tate said emphatically that would not be the case.

"No. Hell no," Tate said with a smile. "No."

Tate and especially his father just became a lot more popular with Bears fans, that's for sure.

Tate was born in Chicago and attended high school at Marist before moving on to IMG Academy in Florida. Of course, he attended Ohio State for college, where he became a star.

Tate stepped up in the joint practice with his favorite team other than the Titans. The rookie wideout was among the bigger standouts on the afternoon.

Titans-Bears joint practice gets heated

Chicago Bears safety Xavier Woods (23) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's going to be a little extra juice for the preseason game between the Titans and Bears after what was a heated joint practice between the two teams on Thursday.

Multiple fights broke out during the session, including after Bears safety Xavier Woods laid a big hit on Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, which unfortunately led to Robinson being placed into the concussion protocol.

Titans head coach Robert Saleh was none-too-pleased with the hit on his player, which got flagged by officials in attendance for the session and started a huge scuffle between players on both teams.

After practice, Saleh had a one-word response when asked about the hit from the former Titans safety: "Cheap."

Other fights featured Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas, who "tried to fight half the Titans defense," according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley.

Things also got hot after Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent attempted to make a tackle after he threw an interception, which Tennessee's defense took exception to, per CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge.

We'll see if any of the bad blood carries over into Saturday night's contest in Nashville.