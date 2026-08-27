The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' Joint Practice with Tennessee Titans

The Chicago Bears have officially wrapped up training camp after their joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

After not seeing too many fights during camp practices this year, things changed for the Bears during the session with the Titans, as multiple fights broke out over the roughly two-hour long practice.

Unfortunately, the Bears have two new injuries to keep an eye on, and those injuries come on the same day the Bears received less than ideal news on a pair of key defenders who are also hurt.

We'll go over all of that and much more as we take a look at the good and not so good from the Bears' joint practice with the Titans.

Not so good: Austin Booker, Gervon Dexter injury updates

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before practice, head coach Ben Johnson revealed that both Booker and Dexter are indeed injured. Dexter has a hamstring issue and doesn't have a timeline yet. Booker has a groin injury and is considered week to week.

This is obviously troubling news for the Bears, as the season is a little over two weeks away and both of these players are important to the defense. We'll see if either one can get right by Week 1.

There remains a chance Dexter won't even be on the team after he was the subject of a trade rumor recently. If the Bears are indeed talking to teams, Dexter's injury will likely bring those talks to a halt.

Not so good: Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson leave early

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to FOX reporter Devan Kaney, both Johnson and Stevenson left the practice field with injuries. Stevenson did manage to return briefly before leaving again.

"Jaylon Johnson walked off the field. Looks like an upper body issue," Kaney wrote. "Tyrique Stevenson appeared to hurt his right leg. Couldn’t put much pressure on his as he walked off."

However, in what is a good sign for both, Johnson and Stevenson remained on the sideline to finish out practice, according to CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns.

Regardless, their statuses will be something to monitor until we have confirmation his injury is nothing to worry about.

Good: Keyshaun Elliott returns, Luther Burden does some work

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) warms up during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since he was activated off the PUP list, Elliott was in full pads and did at least some work, according to video from CHGO Bears. The rookie had missed all of camp before being activated earlier this week.

Burden was in attendance for his second straight practice, but he didn't do any team work, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported.

Good and not so good: Great start, lackluster finish for the offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Williams started off the day red hot, with the Bears signal-caller dominating in the first half of practice, according to Adam Hoge of CHGO Bears.

"Caleb Williams on (fire) to start practice vs Titans. Six straight completions and 9 of 11 overall. The incompletions were a throwaway and a drop," Hoge wrote. "Ball being spread around. Eight different receivers have caught a pass from Caleb."

Hoge also went on to note that the Bears scored on three straight plays in the red-zone period.

However, Williams and the Bears' offense didn't look too hot in the second half of practice, with Williams throwing one pick and a near pick, and the Titans' defense getting a lot of pressure on him.

"On the (Titans) defense, Caleb Williams started off better than he ended," AtoZ Sports Nashville's Austin Stanley said. "The Titans defense got a lot of pressure after the 'halftime,' when they go inside to cool off a little bit.

"And then the Titans defense was all over. I saw (an) interception thrown by Caleb Williams to Tony Adams, Alontae Taylor almost had a pick as well."

"Good response by the Titans defense in a long 28-play team period. Tightened up coverage and got a lot more pressure, making things more difficult for Caleb. Would say the Titans definitely won that period," Adam Hoge said.

Stanley went on to say he believes the Titans won the day overall over the Bears, but not by much.

Not so good: Bears DBs struggle vs. Carnell Tate

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll preface this section by saying the Bears didn't have Johnson and Stevenson for the entire practice, which is obviously important to note.

That said, Carnell Tate gave the Bears' defense fits throughout the session, Adam Jahns reported.

"Bears defense is struggling with Titans receiver Carnell Tate. They are rotating in different DBs with Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson now spectators," Jahns wrote.

Not an ideal outcome for the Bears' depth players at cornerback, especially when you consider Tate had been quiet in recent practices and in the preseason.

Good: Ben Johnson in his bag

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson is one of the most creative play-callers in the NFL and that was on full display on Thursday after the Bears head coach dialed up a few successful trick plays.

Here's one that saw Williams hand the ball off to a running back, who then went on to toss it back to Williams, who then completed a big play to Colston Loveland.

Rb throwback to Caleb double pass to Loveland long TD pic.twitter.com/c3AKOLUhqk — Ball Noir (@EnEfEl_Football) August 27, 2026

Here's another one that saw a pair of fake hand-offs, including a fake reverse, before Williams threw a touchdown to a wide open Cole Kmet.

Bears trick play: Caleb Williams finds Cole Kmet



Ben Johnson is cooking pic.twitter.com/3n1JzpGMfb — Dave (@davebftv) August 27, 2026

It looks like Johnson is already in midseason form.

Good: Young backups shine on offense

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adam Hoge noted that both Sam Roush and Jahdae Walker had standout performances during the session.

"Couple young backups having a nice day: Jahdae Walker and Sam Roush," Hoge wrote.

Nicholas Moreano of Bears Roundtable said Roush "caught a deep ball in 11-on-11s with the backup offense" before catching a "back shoulder pass" for a touchdown.

Hoge noted that Walker "made a nice toe tap catch" for a touchdown.

Not so good: Dillon Thieneman struggles

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to AtoZ Sports Nashville's Easton Freeze, Thieneman gave up a long completion to Cam Ward and Tony Pollard on a wheel route.

Then, according to Parker Kelley of 102.5 The Game, Thieneman got beat by Gunnar Helm on another play after the Titans tight end reeled in a pass over the Bears rookie with one hand.

While obviously not ideal, Thieneman had put together multiple impressive practices in a row, so we won't make too big of a deal out of this.