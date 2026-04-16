Case Keenum Details When Things Started Clicking For Caleb Williams in 2025

Caleb Williams enjoyed a breakout 2025 season that saw him become one of the league's most exciting young playmakers. He set a franchise record with 3,942 passing yards to go along with 27 touchdowns and only 7 interceptions.

Perhaps most notably, Williams also led the Bears to their first playoff win in 15 years. And he did it by willing them back from a 21-3 halftime deficit and sending their hated rivals home in heartbreaking fashion.

The 24-year-old proved that he had what it takes to thrive in the one city that has arguably never enjoyed a franchise quarterback. Williams effectively broke the curse.

Case Keenum, whom the Bears re-signed this offseason to a two-year deal that will keep him in Chicago through the 2027 NFL season, got a front row seat to Williams' heroics last season. In an appearance on the In Good Company with Mitch Morse podcast, the veteran QB pinpointed the moment when he knew Williams was starting to get comfortable.

"It probably wasn't a moment that most people saw, but it was week three or four, and he just kind of settled in and started playing quarterback," Keenum said. "It took a while, but he could make the big plays. He could make guys miss, turn around, throw it off his back foot and win us the football game.

But like, taking the normal everyday quarterback [responsibilities] ... Keep doing that, and when we need you to be Superman, go be Superman."

Caleb Williams improved as the 2025 season went on

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) throws a touchdown pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Through the first two games, which were both Bears losses, he was 40 for 65 for 417 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. Williams was also sacked six times in that span. While those stats don't necessarily jump off the page as red flags, they also weren't an accurate representation of how he was playing. He looked to be in over his head at times.

While Williams started hot against the Vikings and ended the game with an impressive touchdown drive, those two drives were sandwiched between a period where the offense couldn't find their footing. Besides those two drives, Chicago's offense ran 49 plays that only accounted for a grand total of 157 yards. Just over three yards per play.

Bears QB Caleb Williams warms up at Soldier Field. David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Williams was far from the biggest problem in the Bears' embarrassing 52-21 Week 2 loss in Detroit, but he also wasn't providing any solutions. The crowd was rocking, and he was being affected by it. He took a season-high four sacks and couldn't get anything going on offense after the second quarter.

Then the Bears had a Week 3 get-right game against the Cowboys, and they certainly didn't disappoint. Williams threw for just under 300 yards and four touchdowns and got an ounce of revenge on his former head coach, Matt Eberflus, who was Dallas' new defensive coordinator, in the process. Notably, he also didn't take a single sack for the first time in his career.

The Cowboys game was easily the most comfortable he's looked in the pros. While more (expected) growing pains were on the horizon, it was clear that he had arrived in that moment. He threw for 24 more touchdowns with only six interceptions the rest of the way. Notably, he also only took 18 more sacks over the remaining 15 games.

What's next for Caleb Williams in 2026?

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on against the Los Angeles Rams during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The sky is the limit for Williams and Co. heading into 2026. There's truly no telling how far they can climb in year two under Ben Johnson. Everyone should be more comfortable with their assignments, and Williams, specifically, will majorly benefit from that fact.

The one thing he'll will have to prove is that he can thrive with the element of surprise no longer being in his favor.

Yes, he was selected with the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The talent was obviously always there. No one knew if he would overcome the scars left behind from his tumultuous rookie season, though. No one knew whether he'd be able to work out the kinks in his game. Justin Fields had plenty of talent, too. So did Mitchell Trubisky before him.

Caleb Williams is clearly built from a different cloth than the previous disappointments that came before him, though. He's the real deal, and he's got his sights set on a whole lot more than just a divisional round exit and the title of 'very exciting young QB'. He wants to be the best.