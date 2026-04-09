It’s not often that a Chicago Bears quarterback is talked about this way but that may finally be changing. Commanders defensive end Charles Omenihu recently shared his list of the top five scariest quarterbacks to face in the NFL, and it included Caleb Williams. That alone is pretty cool, but it’s even more significant when you look at the names Williams was mentioned alongside.

Appearing on Speakeasy, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, Omenihu explained that excluding Patrick Mahomes due to playing with him prior his list went, in no particular order, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, and Williams. That is elite company. Omenihu didn’t hesitate when describing what makes Williams such a difficult matchup:

Commanders DE Charles Omenihu shared his top 5 scariest QBs to face in the NFL and included Caleb Williams:



“He can run and make every single throw. I respect the hell out of his game. He is throwing dots and goes cold shoulder iceman on your ass.”pic.twitter.com/qqgVQPE9sv — Dave (@davebftv) April 9, 2026

“He can run and make every single throw. I respect the hell out of his game. He is throwing dots and goes cold shoulder-iceman.” Charles Omenihu

Who Is Charles Omenihu?

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For context, Omenihu has been in the NFL since 2019 and has built a reputation as a solid, productive defensive lineman. He may not be a household superstar, but he’s a respected player who has faced top-tier quarterbacks throughout his career. When someone with that experience speaks on what makes a quarterback dangerous, it carries weight.

A Different Feeling for Chicago

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) high fives fans after defeating the Green Bay Packers during overtime at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

And from a Bears perspective, this stands out even more. It’s great to see a Chicago Bears quarterback getting this level of respect or honestly, fear from opposing defenders. That’s something we haven’t consistently seen from this franchise at the position. In my opinion, Omenihu’s list is pretty spot on. At the same time, you could argue that Williams doesn’t yet have the full body of work compared to the other quarterbacks mentioned. That’s a fair point. But it’s also hard to ignore what he showed last season. In his second year and first under head coach Ben Johnson Williams was spectacular to watch.

CALEB WILLIAMS YOU ARE RIDICULOUS



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/2zphVCnNbd — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2026

The playmaking ability, the off-platform throws, and the way he extended plays all flashed at a high level. He looked like a quarterback defenses genuinely have to account for on every snap. That’s where the excitement comes in. If that was just the foundation, then Year 2 under Johnson could be a major leap for Williams and the Bears offense.

And if that happens, lists like this may not feel surprising much longer, they may start to feel expected. For a franchise that has spent decades searching for stability at quarterback, that search may finally be over.