Chicago Bears 2026 Schedule Tiers Show Exactly Where Things Could Turn Dangerous

The Bears 2026 schedule was officially released, and while the road ahead won’t be easy, Chicago did catch one major break before the season even begins.

The Bears are set to travel the third-fewest air miles in the NFL this season, a significant scheduling advantage over a grueling 17-game season. Less travel means less wear and tear, fewer exhausting cross-country trips, and more opportunities to stay fresh late in the season.

Still, this is far from an easy schedule.

Chicago has seven nationally televised matchups, multiple games against recent Super Bowl teams, brutal divisional battles, and a late-season gauntlet that could ultimately decide their playoff fate.

It lays itself out in a fairly balanced manner, though. The NFL is all about parity. There isn't a ton that separates teams 7-26 in the league. The ones who make it into the top 6 are the ones who manage to beat the teams they ought to, and no one goes undefeated.

That said, we broke the Bears' 2026 schedule down to five tiers, representing the team's likelihood of winning within each group.

Tier I - W unless something goes horribly wrong (3)

Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball against New Orleans Saints safety Jonas Sanker (33) and linebacker Pete Werner (20) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Fresh off the bye week, this feels like the most favorable spot on Chicago’s schedule.

Extra rest, extra preparation, and home-field advantage against a Saints team still trying to establish consistency makes this the easiest matchup on the board.

By this point, Ben Johnson’s offense should be operating at full speed.

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins

This may surprise some, but this feels like a very favorable matchup for Chicago.

Chicago should be the more complete football team by this point in the season.

Week 4: vs. New York Jets

The Jets have pieces, but uncertainty remains.

At Soldier Field, the Bears should have the edge, especially if the offense is beginning to settle into rhythm.

Tier II - Shouldn't Be Too Much of a Problem (4)

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence reacts during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville has talent, but consistency remains the biggest question.

This is the type of late-season home matchup playoff-caliber teams need to take care of, and Chicago should feel good about this one

Week 1: at Carolina Panthers

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

This matchup brings obvious intrigue with Caleb Williams vs. Bryce Young, but on paper, Chicago looks like the better team.

Carolina may have improved defensively, but offensively, it still feels like they lack the firepower to keep pace with Chicago.

Road openers are always unpredictable, but this feels like a game the Bears should win.

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta has enough talent to make things interesting, especially at home.

Still, this feels like one where Chicago’s overall ceiling gives them the edge.

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (SNF)

Prime-time games always bring added pressure.

Tampa is physical, disciplined, and well-coached, but at home, this is still a game Chicago should absolutely believe it can win. Baker Mayfield is a big wild card.

Tier III - The NFC North (6)

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) greets Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) following a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings

Divisional road games are never easy, but uncertainty at quarterback changes things.

If Minnesota lands Kyler Murray as expected, that changes the conversation somewhat. But until that happens, there’s still a question mark at the most important position in football.

That keeps this lower than some of Chicago’s bigger tests.

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Same logic applies here.

Division games are always competitive, but uncertainty under center makes Minnesota feel more manageable than some of Chicago’s marquee matchups.

At Soldier Field, this feels like a game the Bears should handle.

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas)

Green Bay Packers tight end Josh Whyle (81) runs the ball during a football game against the Chicago Bears on Dec. 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 28-21. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bears-Packers is always chaos.

These games are almost always close regardless of record, momentum, or expectations.

Add Christmas and a national spotlight, and this becomes one of Chicago’s biggest stages of the season.

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions

The Bears are still searching for their first win over Detroit in the Ben Johnson era.

That alone makes this matchup fascinating.

Chicago gets another crack late in the year, and while a split in the season series feels realistic, Detroit remains one of the NFC’s elite teams.

Week 5: at Green Bay Packers

Winning at Lambeau remains one of the toughest asks on Chicago’s schedule every single season.

Rivalry games between these teams are usually close, but the environment always makes the road version significantly tougher.

Week 12: at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hug after the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Short week.

Road game.

Thanksgiving spotlight.

One of the NFC’s best teams.

That’s a brutal combination.

The Bears are still trying to solve Detroit, and doing it under these circumstances makes this one especially difficult.

Tier IV - Win any way possible (2)

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Philadelphia remains one of the NFL’s most complete teams. Even if there are major question marks with Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles bring physicality, talent, and the kind of roster that can overwhelm opponents.

The good news for Chicago is this one comes at home under the lights.

Still, it’s a massive challenge. But they did shock everyone last season with a statement win against the Eagles.

Week 7: vs. New England Patriots (TNF)

The Patriots just went to the Super Bowl. That alone makes this one one of the toughest games on Chicago’s schedule.

Yes, the Bears get them at home. But this is still one of the league’s elite teams coming into Soldier Field in prime time.

Tier V - Break out the trick plays and onside kicks (2)

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)

Seattle just played in the Super Bowl, and now Chicago has to travel across the country to face them in one of the loudest stadiums in football.

That’s brutal.

Seattle remains one of the toughest road environments in the NFL, and Monday Night Football only amplifies the challenge.

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (Saturday)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen steps back before throwing his pass during second half action at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the toughest game on the Bears 2026 schedule.

Josh Allen vs. Caleb Williams is one of the most electric quarterback matchups the NFL could offer, but from Chicago’s perspective, this is a tough draw. But a great test.

Buffalo remains one of the AFC’s top contenders.

Cold weather. Saturday night. A playoff-like atmosphere. One of the loudest home crowds in football.

If the Bears win this one, start thinking Super Bowl.