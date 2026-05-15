Chicago Bears Too-Early 2026 Schedule Prediction Ends With Brutal Challenges, NFC North Glory

The Chicago Bears' 2026 schedule was released on Thursday night, giving us the exact dates and times for every game.

As we expected, the Bears are seeing an uptick in their primetime games following a successful 2025 campaign. Chicago has a total of five, tied for the third-most in the NFL.

While that's a great sign because it means the Bears are relevant, it's also not great news because Chicago will be playing more games on short rest, which isn't ideal.

And that doesn't make things any easier for an already difficult Bears schedule that ranks as the sixth-hardest in the NFL.

But will the Bears overcome that tough schedule to make it to the playoffs? Or will Chicago succumb to the difficult slate?

Find out now as we make our game-by-game predictions for the Bears' 2026 season.

Bears schedule predictions

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Week 1 at Carolina Panthers: W (24-17)

The Carolina Panthers were able to squeak into the playoffs in 2025, and while they might do that again in 2026, they don't start the season off on the right foot against the Bears.

Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings: W (20-17)

There's still some kinks to be worked out with the new Kyler Murray-run Vikings offense and the Bears capitalize in a low-scoring affair.

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles: L (24-23)

The Bears play the Philadelphia Eagles tough, but Jake Elliott knocks through a last-second field goal to propel Philly to a victory, handing the Bears their first loss.

Week 4 vs. New York Jets: W (31-13)

Chicago has its first real offensive explosion against the lowly New York Jets, who look just as bad as they did last season. This might be the one that gets Aaron Glenn fired.

Week 5 at Green Bay Packers: L (27-21)

Since 2016, facing the Packers in general has been tough, but that's even more true in Lambeau Field, where the Bears have fallen flat and lost in every game but one since 2016.

Week 6 at Atlanta Falcons: W (28-20)

Chicago bounces back from its NFC North defeat to hand the Atlanta Falcons a loss. The Bears have had some success against the Falcons, with Chicago winning four of its last six versus the NFC South squad.

Week 7 vs. New England Patriots: L 24-20

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots come into town for what is a great measuring-stick game for the Bears. Unfortunately, we have Chicago falling short to the reigning AFC champions.

Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks: L (31-20)

We have our first losing streak of the season after back-to-back losses to the 2025 Super Bowl teams. This one cements the fact the Bears just aren't among the league's truly elite teams.

Week 9 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: W (33-27)

The Bears have a much-needed bounce-back performance on the offensive side of the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Chicago's defense does just enough to make it stand.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11 vs. New Orleans Saints: W (28-17)

The Bears' first winning streak since Weeks 1 and 2. Chicago takes full advantage of what is yet another soft NFC South by going 4-0 against the division.

Week 12 at Detroit Lions: L (31-30)

We've got ourselves an exciting shootout on Thanksgiving, but unfortunately that exciting shootout doesn't go Chicago's way. Thankfully, the Bears get extended rest after playing on short weeks three times since Week 7.

Week 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: L (24-23)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Another losing streak starts up for the Bears, who get their stretch run of the season off to a poor start with a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home.

Week 14 at Miami Dolphins: W (34-17)

One of the few easy games on the Bears' schedule, Miami goes on to give Chicago a little scare early on, but Caleb Williams and Co. pull away in the fourth quarter to seal the expected result.

Week 15 at Buffalo Bills: L (30-27)

After winning their last two contests on the road against the Buffalo Bills (2010, 2018), the fun ends here for the Bears, who suffer defeat at the hands of a Josh Allen offensive explosion.

Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers: W (29-24)

The late-season NFC North revenge tour starts here. The Bears exact their revenge for the loss earlier in the season and Chicago does itself a huge favor with a massively important divisional win.

Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions: W (23-20)

Not the prettiest win, but we'll take it during what is one of the tougher stretches of the 2026 schedule. For the second-straight week, the Bears put themselves in position to win the division.

Week 18 at Minnesota Vikings: W (17-14)

An absolutely atrocious game to watch, but the Bears secure their NFC North crown with a victory in Minnesota, breaking the streak Chicago had of missing the playoffs the year after making them.

Final record: 10-7 (first place in the NFC North)