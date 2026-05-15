Most Important Bears Revenge Games on the 2026 Schedule

The Chicago Bears 2026 schedule is loaded with meaningful matchups, primetime opportunities, and emotional storylines.

From division rivalries on holidays to revenge spots and reunion games, several games carry extra weight beyond just the standings.

Here’s a ranking of the six most important "revenge" games on Chicago’s 2026 schedule.

6. Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks (Coby Bryant Revenge Game)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This one may not carry the same playoff implications as some of the others, but there’s still intrigue.

Former Seattle safety Coby Bryant now gets a chance to face the team that let him walk in free agency, adding a personal revenge angle to a Monday Night Football matchup.

Beyond that storyline, this is also a tough road test in one of the NFL’s loudest environments. If the Bears want to prove they’re legitimate contenders in 2026, winning difficult primetime road games like this matters.

5. Week 11 vs. New Orleans Saints (Dennis Allen Revenge Game)

Nov 3, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Dennis Allen facing the Saints adds another layer to this matchup.

After joining Ben Johnson’s staff in Chicago last year, Allen gets a crack at the franchise he once led. While this game may not generate the same national attention as division battles, internally, there’s no question it will mean something.

Chicago will also be coming off its Week 10 bye, which could make this a key “reset” game before the stretch run.

4. Week 1 at Carolina Panthers (Caleb Williams vs. Bryce Young Trade Legacy)

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No Bears fan has forgotten the trade that changed the franchise.

Chicago’s blockbuster move with Carolina ultimately helped land Caleb Williams while sending Bryce Young to the Panthers. Fair or not, those two quarterbacks will always be linked.

This matchup is about more than Week 1. It’s about validation.

If Caleb Williams and the Bears go into Carolina and win convincingly, it only strengthens the narrative that Ryan Poles made one of the franchise’s defining moves.

3. Week 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Early Statement Game)

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) greets Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) following a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

This one could shape the tone of the entire season.

The Bears dropped last season’s opener to Minnesota, and now get another opportunity to respond early in 2026.

The bigger reason this game matters? Momentum.

Chicago opens with Carolina before hosting the Vikings, then faces Philadelphia, the Jets, and Atlanta shortly after. If the Bears handle business early, a realistic path to a 4-0 or strong start exists.

2. Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers (Christmas Showdown)

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks downfield against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

It doesn’t matter what the records are.

It doesn’t matter who’s favored.

When the Bears play the Packers, it means more.

Chicago has finally started shifting momentum in this rivalry after winning the last two meetings, but protecting that progress is everything.

And doing it on Christmas?

That would make it even sweeter.

1. Week 12 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving)

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) gestures before the snap against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

This is the one.

The Bears heading to Detroit on Thanksgiving gives Chicago a massive opportunity. Ben Johnson is winless against Detroit. He's 0-2 and still looking for that big win over his former team.

No better time to do it. Thanksgiving football is iconic. Beating a division rival on one of the NFL’s biggest stages would be a statement not just to the NFC North, but to the entire league. If the Bears are truly ready to make the jump in 2026, these are the games that will tell the story.