Chicago Bears 2026 Schedule Is Out and It Sets Up Holiday Drama and Brutal Tests
In this story:
Full Schedule
Week
Opponent
Home/Away
Time (CST) /Broadcast
1
Panthers
Away
Noon, FOX
2
Vikings
Home
Noon, FOX
3
Eagles
Home
MNF (7:15), ESPN
4
Jets
Home
Noon, FOX
5
Packers
Away
3:25, FOX
6
Falcons
Away
Noon, FOX
7
Patriots
Home
TNF (7:15), Prime
8
Seahawks
Away
MNF (7:15), ESPN
9
Buccaneers
Home
SNF (7:20), NBC
10
BYE
11
Saints
Home
Noon, FOX
12
Lions
Away
Thanksgiving (Noon), CBS
13
Jaguars
Home
Noon, FOX
14
Dolphins
Away
Noon, CBS
15
Bills
Away
Saturday (7:20), CBS
16
Packers
Home
Christmas (Noon), Netflix
17
Lions
Home
3:25, FOX
18
Vikings
Away
TBD
The tough schedule is nothing new for Chicago
The schedule looks difficult on paper (though Rome Odunze's Bob Ross impression yielded excellent results in the team's schedule release video), but it's important to note that last year's schedule looked treacherous this time last year, too. They were tied for the second-most difficult schedule (with the Lions, only behind the Giants) entering the 2025 season.
Then the entire AFC North and NFC East severely underperformed expectations. They were considered pretenders who benefited from a cakewalk schedule by the beginning of November.
There are reasons for optimism with the Bears' schedule, including the fact that they're kicking off the season with a road matchup in Carolina. That's a much better scenario than a Wednesday night clash in Seattle (which was a popular projected outcome for Week One).
They won't be well-traveled
The Bears were also expected to make the trip to Madrid for their road matchup against the Falcons (it honestly doesn't make much sense that they're not, given that the Bengals don't have marketing rights in Spain, but that's a story for another day). The schedule makers clearly had other plans, though.
While it would've been nice to play one of their eight road games in a neutral territory, they definitely saved some air miles with the international game snub. That partially contributed to them traveling the third-fewest air miles among all teams next season.
Their trip to Seattle will mark the only time that they'll travel outside the central and eastern time zones on the entire season. It feels safe to assume jet lag won't take a toll in 2026.
They will cause holiday arguments, though
The 2026 NFL season will mark the third time that the Bears have played on Christmas, with the first two occasions also featuring matchups against the Packers in 2005 and 2011. They've played 38 times on Thanksgiving, with their most recent matchup coming two years ago against Detroit.
With that said, this will be the first time in franchise history that they'll be playing on both holidays in one season. Those matchups could prove pivotal in one of the league's most competitive divisions.
Ben Johnson getting his first win over his former team on Thanksgiving would certainly be a reason to be thankful. Alternatively, a loss in that spot could conjure up some arguments at the family dinner table or the ride home from the in-laws' place. Likewise, a loss against Green Bay on Christmas Day could be a reason for a heavier pour of the eggnog than what would otherwise be acceptable. There is no possible middle ground in either matchup.
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Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian