Chicago Bears Make Confounding Pick in New 2027 NFL Mock Draft

A new mock draft has the Chicago Bears addressing a position in the first round that they don't have a need at currently.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department is responsible for the mock and has the Bears picking from the No. 16 spot, which means the Bears miss out on the playoffs.

With their No. 16 pick, Chicago takes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, who transferred from Colorado to LSU in 2026. Here's B/R's logic behind the selection:

"The Chicago Bears offense took a significant step forward thanks to head coach/offensive play-caller Ben Johnson. The front office helped matters by rebuilding the squad's offensive interior. Right tackle is set with Darnell Wright, who recently signed a four-year, $116 million contract extension. Whereas, the Bears' left tackle spot isn't settled," Bleacher Report wrote.

Jordan Seaton scouting report

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's some information on Seaton, per B/R scout Brandon Thorn:

"Seaton is the country's most twitched up, explosive mover at offensive tackle," Thorn explained. "He possesses a rocked-up build and the foundational traits of a high-end pass-protecting left tackle. His pedigree, traits and flashes are enough to warrant first-round consideration."

"However, he will need to show improvement with blocking nuances such as positional leverage, hand-usage and footwork to better sustain blocks and unleash his natural power, especially in the run game," Thorn added.

Why Seaton is a surprising pick

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thorn notes that the Bears "got by with mediocre left tackle play in 2025," and while that's true to an extent, Ozzy Trapilo's entrance into the starting lineup changed things.

The 2025 second-round pick posted solid Pro Football Focus grades of 71.5 in pass-blocking and 63.6 in run-blocking and surrendered two sacks and 15 pressures in 491 snaps before tearing his patellar tendon in January.

While that injury made Trapilo a question mark for 2026, he has since pulled off a miraculous recovery in just seven months and was activated off the PUP list a few days ago, which puts him on track to be ready for Week 1 or near the start of the season.

It remains to be seen if Trapilo will return to form or be even better in his first year back from the injury, but as things stand right now, Trapilo is the future at left tackle and the Bears are currently set at the bookends with Darnell Wright on the right side, which is why this selection of Seaton is so surprising.

Maybe things change with Trapilo once the 2026 season is over, but right now the selection of an offensive tackle early in the draft just doesn't make any sense for Chicago.