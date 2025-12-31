Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions TV, radio, betting for Week 18

My how things have changed since Week 2, when the Bears went to Detroit for the much-anticipated reunion game for Ben Johnson against his former boss.

Facing Dan Campbell in Week 2 didn't turn out to be the best scheduling for Johnson, as his team hadn't yet figured out his offense. The defense had been hit right away with injuries and they got worse in that game. In fact, the injuries started in preseason and training camp and had carried over.

A mistake with the clock by officials at the end of the first half prevented a closer game at halftime, and the Lions took it from there to turn it into a rout early in the third quarter.

It's role reversal now with the Bears heading into the playoffs and the Lions watching this season.

Eric Bieniemy would be a great addition as the Lions next offensive coordinator 👀 pic.twitter.com/Z1yvepjrDg — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) December 30, 2025

Did Detroit miss Johnson as offensive coordinator? Certainly, but the Lions also missed coaches Aaron Glenn, Antwaan Randle El, center Frank Ragnow and tight end Sam LaPorta. There can be no doubt Detroit will bounce back in 2026 by retooling its offensive line slightly and being healthy.

For this season, the Bears rule the NFC North and look to close out with a 12-win season. The second seed in the NFC would be a bonus.

Here's how to watch the game Sunday and other pertinent information.

Checking back on this. Ben Johnson improved Lions by about 7 points/game in his 1st year as OC.



With 1 game to go, Bears are scoring 8.5 points/game more than they did in 2024.



Lions, for what it's worth, are scoring 5.3 points/game less than they did with Johnson last year. https://t.co/MIwHEcfEnV — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) December 30, 2025

Detroit Lions (8-8) at Chicago Bears (11-5)

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox (Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Streaming: Fox1

Bears have won all 3 games Brady called this year. Let’s make it 4 and have Caleb throw for 4K. https://t.co/98fNic2x1p — Tyler Huisman (@tyler_huisman) December 29, 2025

Radio: ESPN AM-1000 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)

Sirius XM (Channels 81 or 226)

Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)

Latest DraftKings Betting Line : Bears by 3 (Over/under 50 1/2) e

The Series: 192nd game. The Bears lead the series 105-81-5. The Lions have won the last three and six of the last seven. The last Bears win was at Soldier Field in 2023, 28-13.

The Coaches: Lions coach Dan Campbell is 54-45-1 in six NFL seasons, including 5-7 as Miami interim coach in 2015. He is 6-3 against the Bears with all six coming in the last seven games against them.

Bears coach Ben Johnson is 11-5 in his first season and is 0-1 against his old team. The Bears are 6-1 under him at home, the only loss coming in the season opener.

The matchup: The NFC North champion Bears go for the second seed in the NFC against Johnson's former team, after the Lions had embarrassed the Bears in the Week 2 game at Detroit 52-21. The Lions come in with three straight defeats and have been eliminated from the playoffs after making them two straight seasons when Johnson was their offensive coordinator. The Bears clinch the second seed with a win or if the Commanders beat the Eagles in another 3:25 p.m. game.

Caleb Williams is throwing freaking laser beams pic.twitter.com/fko6ArhpzO — Depressed Bears Fan (@DepBearsFan) December 29, 2025

Bears QB Caleb Williams needs just 109 yards passing to break the team record for passing yards in a season of 3,838 held by Erik Kramer, and needs 270 yards to become the first Bears QB with a 4,000-yard season. His last pass hit the ground in the 49ers' end zone Sunday night, a play that started from the 2-yard line, and it meant a 42-38 loss. With that loss the Bears were eliminated from the chase for top seed in the NFC, which now comes down to Saturday's Seattle game at San Francisco.

For the Lions, Campbell has said they plan to go all out for the win even with mere pride at stake, but they're not going to risk using injured players. The Lions' biggest problem has been on the offensive line. The Lions come into this game unbeaten in six games when they average at least 5.0 yards per rush but 2-7 in games when held to 4.0 yards rushing or less. Also, the Lions have gone 3-6 in the nine games when defenses sacked Jared Goff twice or more. Detroit's defense had held it together well until the last three games, when it allowed 150+ yards rushing each time in losses.

Key injuries: The Lions have LB Alex Anzalone (concussion), S Thomas Harper (concussion), WR Amon-Ra-St. Brown (leg), RB David Montgomery (illness), T Taylor Decker (illness), DT Alim McNeil (abdomen), DB Avonte Maddox (back, illness) Montgomery, OL Trystan Colon (wrist), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder).

The Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson. The Chicago Bears are going to the playoffs.



The Detroit Lions lost Ben Johnson. The Detroit Lions are not going to the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/Gye8s6nKqs — adam (@_adamhess) December 26, 2025

The Bears have WR Rome Odunze (foot), WR Luther Burden III (ankle), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles) and DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion). Sewell has been reported out for the season by NFL Network. They also have been fighting through illnesses, as WR DJ Moore, T Darnell Wright and CB Nahshon Wright all played through illness.

Of note: With a win, the Bears' seventh straight victory at home would be their best stretch at home since 1990. ... CB Nahshon Wright needs one takeaway to match the most by a Bears defenders since Tim Jennings had nine in 2012. ... With his start in this game, Bears G Joe Thuney will reach 163 starts, the most by any NFL player ever in their first 10 seasons. ... If a Bears rookie scores a touchdown in this game, it will be the 14th. That's the most by a Bears rookie class for any season since 1965. ... The Lions' running backs have scored the most of any team's running back group this season (21). ... Detroit ranks third with 76 plays 20 yards or longer this sason and is No. 1 in yards yards after the catch (2,288). ... If Detroit avoids a turnover in this game the Lions will set a team record for fewest turnovers in a season (14). ... Jared Goff's seven interceptions is tied for the fewest for any season in his career.

The Lions are a week 18 loss away to the Bears from being 1-5 in the division this year. And all their fans said they’d be fine this year. Life hits you fast. pic.twitter.com/45SsvrG9cR — Tyler Huisman (@tyler_huisman) December 26, 2025

Bears and Lions betting trends

The Bears have covered the spread in 10 of their last 14

The Bears are 1-4 ATS in their last five Week 18 games

It's been over the total in five of the last seven Bears games against the NFC North

The Lions are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games

The Lions are 1-4 ATS in their last five

The Lions are 1-5 ATS in the last six with NFC opponents

Bears have the third most injuries in all of the NFL, half of the defensive starters are out (3/4 of the DL, 2/3 linebackers) as well as their #1 WR yet they don't use it as an excuse like Packers fans... but go on 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KSCL89PPqu — Jason Honeycutt (@Jason_Honeycutt) December 30, 2025

