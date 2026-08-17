Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Linked in Hypothetical Trade Scenario

Tell me if you've heard this before: Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet has been suggested as a trade candidate.

FanSided's Zacary Rotman is just the latest analyst to think the Bears will trade Kmet, and he believes the Kansas City Chiefs would be a possible landing spot for the veteran tight end.

"An interested suitor could be the Kansas City Chiefs. Sure, Kmet would be in the same TE2 role this season, but instead of being behind a rising star, he'd be behind a player nearing retirement," Rotman explained. "Kmet could become Kansas City's long-term solution at the tight end position, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes as soon as 2027."

Sure, the Chiefs still have Travis Kelce under contract, but he also seems to be on a year-to-year basis at this late stage in his career.

Kmet would amount to a strong future TE1 replacement for Kelce, especially because of his plus pass-catching ability, and he would form an elite tight end duo with Kelce this season. Not to mention, Kansas City could use all the help it can get in the pass-catcher department given the team's question marks at wide receiver.

All that said, we remain firm in our belief Kmet isn't going anywhere, outside of an offer the Bears can't refuse.

Why Bears won't trade Kmet

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) smiles during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Bears have drafted tight ends in back-to-back years, and yes, Kmet is behind Colston Loveland on the depth chart. But neither of those things mean he's expendable.

The Bears were among the NFL leaders in utilizing multiple tight-end sets last season, with Chicago ranking sixth in 12 personnel and fifth in 13 personnel rate, according to Sumer Sports.

All of that is to say Kmet is still very important to the Bears, even after the selection of Sam Roush, who is going to need time to develop before Chicago can depend on him as the TE2.

All bets are off in 2027, though.

If Roush can earn the trust of the coaching staff to move up one spot on the depth chart, Kmet could get dealt in what will be the final year of his contract.

The veteran carries a cap hit of $15.4 million and the Bears can save $10 million while incurring a dead-cap hit of $5.4 million by cutting or trading him, according to Over The Cap.

There is also a world in which the Bears and Kmet agree on a restructured deal that reduces Kmet's cap hit to keep him in Chicago for another season.