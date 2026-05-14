Chicago Bears' Bob Ross-Themed Schedule Release Video Was Almost Perfect

The NFL has decided to do something a bit different this year when it comes to the schedule release content that all teams, including the Chicago Bears, put out.

While the schedules were initially slated to drop at 8 p.m. ET, the league has allowed teams to put out theirschedule release content a half hour before then.

Of course, the Bears followed suit, and their schedule reveal video paid homage to the legendary painter, Bob Ross.

Take a look at the video below, and then we'll give our take on it, and here's the schedule, in case you're interested in that.

Just some happy little matchups 🎨 pic.twitter.com/mxaSU2VlOk — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 14, 2026

Bears schedule video release review

If you grew up watching Bob Ross on PBS, this is a home run. I am one of those people, so I loved Chicago's video.

Rome Odunze hits all the key Bob Ross phrases in the video and even has the soft voice the infamous painter had. He draws an "A+" bird, also.

The only issue we had with the video was the games not being listed in order from Week 1 on. That makes getting the schedule down a lot harder to do.

But because of the Bob Ross theme, we can let it slide.

Grade: A-

Bears 2026 schedule

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Just in case you didn't catch the full order of games from the video, you can check out the Bears' entire schedule below.

Bears strength of schedule

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

When taking a look at the Bears' strength of schedule based on the 2026 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers, they have the sixth-hardest schedule in the league this year.

We get that data from Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, who uses win totals rather than 2025 opponent win percentage because that doesn't reflect offseason moves.

It's not hard to see why the Bears have such a difficult slate. After all, there are a slew of 2025 postseason teams on Chicago's schedule.

The Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars all made the playoffs last season.

Teams such as the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings should vie for postseason spots, at least, and the New Orleans Saints may be improved because of Tyler Shough, who surged late last season.

The only positive about Chicago's schedule is the lack of miles the team will travel, which works out to the third-fewest in the NFL, according to Bill Speros of Bookies.com.