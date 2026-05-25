Bears May Already Have 6 Breakout Replacements for Key Veterans in 2026

Like every NFL team, the Chicago Bears underwent a good deal of roster turnover this offseason, most notably when Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman retired from the NFL and when the Bears traded receiver D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills. While it's never a good thing to see talented players leave the building, the Bears have several young players now primed for a breakout season in 2026 who could prove to be capable replacements.

This isn't limited to players who already have a clear path to a larger role thanks to a veteran's departure, either. The Bears also have six contract-year players who may be gone in 2027, and head coach Ben Johnson may want to see what the young players currently behind them on the depth chart can do with more responsibility, including one rookie.

1. Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai rushes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

D'Andre Swift is on the last year of his contract, and the Bears are almost certainly not going to re-sign a running back who will turn 28 before the season is over. While he will still play a large role in the offense, it would make sense for Ben Johnson to give Kyle Monangai more touches this year after his electric rookie season. If Monangai can prove to be a true RB1 in this league, the Bears' roster planning for 2027 becomes much clearer.

2. Logan Jones

Chicago Bears center Logan Jones talks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When the Bears drafted standout Iowa center Logan Jones, they didn't just steal the Ravens' ideal Tyler Linderbaum replacement, they added a rookie who could very well be an impact starter right away. Garrett Bradbury has been one of the NFL's worst starting centers over the last four years, which is why he was even available for trade in the first place. It's just a matter of time before Jones takes over the starting role on the depth chart, and not much longer before he proves to be just as capable as Dalman.

3. Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears WR Rome Odunze reacts after catching a pass against the L.A. Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Rome Odunze started his sophomore season with a bang. He was on pace for over 1,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns before a midseason injury slowed him down and eventually forced him onto IR. With D.J. Moore gone, the path to the Bears' WR1 role is there for the taking by the former No. 9 overall pick, but unlike the others on this list, Odunze faces stiff competition for the job. Even a breakout season may not be enough to fend off one second-year player.

4. Luther Burden

Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III catches a touchdown pass against San Francisco. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In the Luther Burden vs Rome Odunze battle to be the Bears' WR1 in 2026, I expect Burden to emerge victorious. He's more explosive and more creative in his route-running than Odunze, and he seems to fit perfectly the wide receiver mold coveted by Ben Johnson. The same mold filled by four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown when Johnson was in Detroit. That's not to say that Burden is going to be an exact copy of St. Brown, but I think Johnson would prefer to see Burden lead his passing attack.

5. Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Technically, Loveland has already broken out. In his final six games of 2025, including the playoffs, he racked up 471 yards, which would project out to 1,334 yards in a 17-game season. He also earned double-digit targets in each of his last four games. Unlike last year, however, he will enter 2026 as the unquestioned TE1 on Chicago's depth chart and will likely continue to gobble up a good number of targets every game. He has already developed an excellent rapport with quarterback Caleb Williams and could very well land himself in the All-Pro discussion in just his second season.

6. Austin Booker

Chicago Bears DE Austin Booker sacks quarterback Jordan Love. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Austin Booker may be Public Enemy No. 1 for the Green Bay Packers, but he's arguably Chicago's brightest young defensive prospect. He didn't make much of an impact in 2024, but he wasn't expected to. In 2025, an injury shortened his season to just 10 games, but he registered 4.5 sacks in that time, on pace for eight in a full season. Now in Year 3 of his NFL career, Booker could very likely flirt with double-digit sacks and a Pro Bowl nod.

Indeed, the Bears seem to be banking on Booker having a breakout campaign in 2026, judging by their lack of investment at the defensive end position. If he does show up for a career year, then the complexion of this defense will change rapidly for the better once the season starts.