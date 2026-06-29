Chicago Bears Who Could Be Traded Away Before Week 1 of 2026 NFL Season

As training camp approaches, it would not shock us at all to see the Chicago Bears unload one or more of their own players via trade before Week 1.

One player who has been popular in trade talk this offseason has been tight end Cole Kmet, but as we wrote in a previous article, we don't believe the Bears will move him, even after taking tight ends in back-to-back drafts.

The Bears were among the leaders in both 12 and 13 personnel in 2025, so it makes sense to hang on to Kmet, especially because his replacement would be an unproven rookie in Sam Roush.

We also know that Kmet said earlier this offseason that he did not expect to be moved, and the Bears restructured his deal to lower his cap hit, another sign he isn't going anywhere.

Never say never in today's NFL, but a Kmet trade just feels unlikely at this point, so we did not include him in our list of Bears players who could be moved before Week 1.

Garrett Bradbury

Former New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradbury was acquired to replace Drew Dalman, but the Bears have since drafted Logan Jones to create a competition at center.

We still believe Bradbury is the favorite and will end up being the starter Week 1, but Jones developing faster than expected and stealing the job away from the veteran can't be ruled out.

In that scenario, the Bears have two options: keep Bradbury as depth at guard and center, or flip him. The latter is definitely possible, especially if a team is willing to overpay.

Tyson Bagent

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Bears admitted earlier this offseason that they've talked to teams about a trade for the young backup quarterback, but nothing ever came of those talks.

"I love Tyson and that's one that kind of pulls at your heartstrings a little bit because he's someone that you care about so deeply, and he's a hell of a football player that at some point you want to see him have a chance to do it himself," Johnson said.

In a day and age when teams typically carry just two quarterbacks, the Bears are poised to have three on their 53-man roster when you include Caleb Williams and Case Keenum.

Just because a Bagent trade hasn't happened yet doesn't mean it won't. We could see a team being dissatisified with its backup or suffering an injury during training camp and giving the Bears a phone call to trade for Bagent.

Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Johnson was relegated to special teams duty only last season, as he only saw two touches on offense the entire campaign, marking the second straight season in which he saw less usage.

As he enters the final year of his contract, it's looking like more of the same for the former fourth-round pick, who won't be seeing the field with D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai in his way.

Facing the pivotal year he is, it would not shock us one bit if he asks for a trade and the Bears oblige to do right by the veteran, who would only garner a seventh-round pick or a swap of late-round selections.