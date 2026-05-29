Dillon Thieneman Opened Bears OTAs With Backups and It May Be by Design

The expectation for Dillon Thieneman was always to start from day one. He was one of the most talented defenders in this year's class and is as NFL-ready as they come for a rookie safety.

With that said, 'day one' is technically when the games begin to matter. The coaching staff isn't just going to bow down to the rookie just because he was a first-round pick. That was clear at Thursday's open practice, where the University of Oregon product was working with the second-team defense.

Handing a rookie a starting job without making them work for their snaps creates a dangerous situation. It might put him in a position where he gets shell-shocked by just how tough it is to thrive in the league. The Bears' coaching staff seems to have a firm understanding of that.

This is nothing new for the Ben Johnson-led Bears

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Gone are the days when a fifth-round pick in Braxton Jones is starting from day one (literally day one in that instance, considering he was in the starting lineup by OTAs). Every rookie has to earn their keep under Ben Johnson, even the ones who will be all but guaranteed to play a key role on gameday.

Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III not only began their careers as backups, but they also took until midseason to make virtually any impact on offense. The latter went into November with a grand total of 13 catches, while the former had five catches through Week 6.

Ozzy Trapilo was also buried on the depth chart at the start of last season (and was relegated to backup duties throughout OTAs and training camp). Despite being highly drafted additions, they had to prove their worth, and it clearly worked out well for them in the long run. All three players made valuable contributions down the stretch, and they contributed to one of the league's premier draft hauls from the 2025 class.

Thieneman will definitely be in the lineup for the season opener

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In the end, it feels safe to assume this is nothing more than making the rookie earn his keep. He really hasn't had a chance to disappoint them, so it's not like he's in the dog house by any means.

Based on his obvious talent and everything we've heard about his work ethic, it also feels safe to assume he should have no problem infiltrating the starting lineup by Week 1. His sole competition for the starting job opposite will be Cam Lewis (who feels like more of a jack-of-all-trades and quality backup in the slot than a full-fledged starting option) and special teams ace Elijah Hicks.

In fact, I'd go as far as to say that it's completely reasonable to be bullish on Thieneman in his rookie season. He's going to have a few bumps as all rookies do, but it's difficult to imagine him landing in a better situation than the one he's entering in Chicago.