Chicago Bears Injury Updates From OTAs Offer Good and Bad News for Key Defenders

The Chicago Bears were taking part in their fifth session of OTAs on Wednesday and it was the second practice in which the media was allowed to attend.

During the session, we got some injury updates on three key defensive players, including edge rusher Dayo Odeyingbo, linebacker T.J. Edwards and cornerback Kyler Gordon.

According to former Bears tight end Clay Harbor, both Edwards and Odeyingbo were spotted, and while neither one took part in practice, it's still a good sign to see them out there after they were not spotted at the previous open practice.

"Encouraging sight: Saw T.J. Edwards and Dayo Odeyingbo on the field. They didn’t participate in practice, but seeing them out there is a positive sign," Harbor said.

Meanwhile, Gordon did not take part and remained status quo after he was unable to participate in the last open session of OTAs, per CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns.

What Kyler Gordon is dealing with

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | David Banks-Imagn Images

We can't say if this is still his issue, but Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on May 22 that Gordon was dealing with an unspecified soft-tissue injury.

"And nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon, who sources said wasn’t with the team at the outset of the offseason program, has since been out with a soft-tissue injury," Biggs reported.

It's bad enough the oft-injured Gordon is dealing with an issue after a season in which he missed all but three games, but the veteran having a soft-tissue injury is even more troublesome because of how many he has dealt with during his career.

When asked about Gordon before practice on Wednesday, head coach Ben Johnson made it clear that availability plays a role in Gordon's ability to earn the coaching staff's trust.

"I think he only played in three games when I look back at it, and so, you know, this spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction," Johnson said. "We're still working through that. We're still trying to get that availability piece going. We know he's a good player when he's out there but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room and you can only develop that trust by being available."

Johnson said earlier this offseason that getting to know Gordon in 2025 was tough because of how much time he missed. Johnson's quest to get to know Gordon in 2026 isn't off to a good start.

Great news for Odeyingbo, Edwards and Bears

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

If the Bears are going to improve on defense this season, they are going to need big contributions from Odeyingbo and Edwards.

The former is coming back from the second torn Achilles of his football career after a disappointing campaign in which he tallied one sack in eight games.

Odeyingbo will be competing for the snaps opposite Montez Sweat, with his main competition being Austin Booker and probably Shemar Turner.

Meanwhile, Edwards is even more important than in years past after the Bears cut ties with Tremaine Edmunds. Edwards will be the Bears' starter next to free-agent acquisition Devin Bush.

Edwards, who is coming back from a fractured fibula, has said he should be ready to go by training camp.