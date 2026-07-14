Bears Considered Perfect Match for 3-Time Pro Bowler as Concern at Edge Rusher Remains

If the Chicago Bears want to make a significant addition to their edge rushers room before the start of the season, there is still plenty of time and some solid options in free agency.

One of those solid options is former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who was linked to the Bears by USA TODAY's Tyler Dragon.

Dragon believes the Bears are the best fit for Clowney in free agency. Here's why:

"The Bears ranked 31st in pass rush win rate and 26th in run-stop win rate in 2025, per ESPN," he said. "Dayo Odeyingbo, who had one sack and 10 pressures in 2026, is slated to start alongside Montez Sweat. The Bears need more pass rush juice on the outside.

"The 33-year-old Clowney can still set the edge and has some pass rush sizzle left: he’s produced at least 5 1/2 sacks and 41 tackles the past three seasons."

Dragon hits the nail on the head in terms of why the Bears could use Clowney.

Chicago's pass-rush didn't produce enough and the run defense was disappointing in 2025, also. Chicago ranked tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and had the sixth-worst run defense.

Odeyingbo remains a huge question mark, especially because he is coming off a torn Achilles, and the Bears don't have sure things with Austin Booker and Shemar Turner, either.

Considering their uncertainty at such an important position, and the Bears' Super Bowl aspirations, it remains shocking that Dallas didn't do more upfront this offseason.

How Jadeveon Clowney can help

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clowney hasn't lived up to his No. 1 pick billing, but he has been a productive edge rusher during his career.

In 2025, Clowney posted 8.5 sacks and 40 pressures, and while he did tally three of those sacks in a meaningless Week 18 game, he also missed four contests due to injury, which makes his totals more impressive.

Along with being a plus pass-rusher, Clowney can also help out in the run game, something we know defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will love.

The South Carolina product has posted a Pro Football Focus run defense grade north of 70 in nine of 12 campaigns, including in 2025 (70.6).

Versatility is another plus with Clowney, as he has experience sliding inside, so Allen will have multiple ways to use him.

Based on the apparent faith the Bears have in their current group, we would not expect any significant signings from Chicago before training camp.

But that could change during training camp if the Bears don't see what they need to out of Booker, Odeyingbo and Turner.